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Home > Entertainment News > Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed

Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed

Madhuri Dixit surprised Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 18 by playing an old clip of the actor recreating her Ek Do Teen dance. Embarrassed, Big B jokingly said the footage showed how a beautiful song could be ruined.

Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance
Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 13:51 IST

Amitabh Bachchan found himself on the receiving end of some playful teasing when Madhuri Dixit brought up his old attempt at recreating her iconic Ek Do Teen dance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The veteran actor was visibly embarrassed when the makers played the old clip, joking that it showed “how a beautiful song can be ruined.” 

The light-hearted exchange was part of a special KBC 18 episode featuring Madhuri during Amitabh’s birthday celebrations. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Bachchan recalled the incident before Madhuri asked if she could show the audience the footage.

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Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Apologise To Madhuri Dixit On KBC 18?

Bachchan told Madhuri that he had once committed what he jokingly called a “badi gustaakhi” by attempting the signature dance move from her hit song Ek Do Teen in one of his films. Madhuri then had the old clip played on the KBC screen. As the footage appeared, Bachchan covered his face and laughed, seemingly embarrassed by his own performance. He also wondered aloud where the makers kept finding such old clips.

The actor then delivered the episode’s punchline, saying, “Ek achhe gaane ko kis tarah kharab kiya jaaye, woh idhar dekha aapne abhi.” Madhuri laughed at his self-deprecating remark.

What Was Madhuri Dixit’s Reaction To Amitabh’s Old Dance?

Rather than turning the moment into a serious apology, Madhuri played along with Bachchan and appeared amused as the old footage was screened. The exchange highlighted the easy camaraderie between the two stars, with Bachchan himself turning the awkwardness of the old performance into a joke.

The episode also features Madhuri showcasing her own dancing prowess. In another promo, Bachchan asks Computer Ji to play a song for her, following which she performs a brief classical sequence to Kaahe Chhed Mohe from Devdas while seated on the hot seat. Bachchan is seen applauding her performance.

Why Was Madhuri Dixit On KBC 18?

Madhuri appeared as a special guest contestant during KBC 18’s birthday-week celebrations for Bachchan. Her appearance also comes ahead of her television hosting debut on the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled Kon Honaar Crorepati.

The KBC appearance therefore brought together two of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable stars, with the episode mixing nostalgia, dance and plenty of playful banter.

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Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed
Tags: amitabh bachchanBollywood newsKBC 18madhuri dixit

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Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed

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Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed

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Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed
Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed
Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed
Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed
Viral Video: ‘I Trained You’: Madhuri Dixit Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of His Ek Do Teen Dance, Big B Gets Embarrassed

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