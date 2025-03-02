Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
  Viral Video: Janhvi Kapoor's Fan Tries To Remove Her Mask, Netizens React

Viral Video: Janhvi Kapoor’s Fan Tries To Remove Her Mask, Netizens React

Janhvi Kapoor stays composed as a fan unexpectedly touches her mask in a viral video. Meanwhile, Param Sundari wraps Kerala schedule, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is making headlines again, not just for her upcoming film Param Sundari but also for a viral video that has sparked online debate.

A recent clip circulating on social media shows Janhvi obliging a female fan’s selfie request. However, as she posed for the picture, the fan unexpectedly touched her mask and attempted to remove it. Despite the surprising gesture, Janhvi remained composed, gently lowering her mask before continuing to pose for the photo.

The video has drawn criticism from fans, with many calling the fan’s action “inappropriate” and a violation of personal space. Social media users expressed disappointment, emphasizing the importance of respecting a celebrity’s boundaries.

Meanwhile, Param Sundari, Janhvi’s upcoming film co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, recently wrapped up its Kerala schedule. Last month, Sidharth shared a behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram, featuring the cast and crew. He captioned it, “Wrapped up an incredible Kerala schedule for #ParamSundari. Scenic views, amazing energy, and memories.”

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala. The film follows an intriguing cross-cultural love story where a “North ka munda” (Sidharth Malhotra as Param) meets a “South ki Sundari” (Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari), promising a blend of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists.

Before Param Sundari, Janhvi was seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR, marking her Telugu debut. The action-packed film, released in September 2024, tells the story of Devara, a coastal chieftain caught in a deadly rivalry over arms smuggling. Devara: Part 1 also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, with Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Murali Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay, and Narain in key roles.

As anticipation builds for Param Sundari, Janhvi continues to dominate conversations, both for her film choices and her composed demeanor in unexpected public interactions.

