Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Josh Allen may be the star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, but his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, has stolen the spotlight with a bold and humorous comment.

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Josh Allen may be the star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, but his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, stole spotlight with a bold comment.


Josh Allen may be the star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, but his fiancée, actress Hailee Steinfeld, has stolen the spotlight with a bold and humorous comment. In a viral video, Steinfeld took a playful jab at the AFC East division, referring to the Bills’ rivals as their “three sons.” Her remark has taken social media by storm, delighting Bills fans while leaving Dolphins, Jets, and Patriots supporters less amused.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Response Goes Viral

During a conversation where she was asked to name the four teams in the AFC East, Steinfeld’s response was both unexpected and confident:

“You’ve got the Buffalo Bills… and the Bills’ three sons.”

With no hesitation and a straight-faced delivery, Steinfeld summed up what many Bills fans have felt for years. Given Buffalo’s recent dominance in the division, her words resonated with the team’s supporters, who have since flooded social media with praise and laughter.

Buffalo’s Recent Dominance Over the AFC East

Steinfeld’s comment aligns with Buffalo’s stronghold on the AFC East in recent years. Since 2020, the Bills have won four consecutive division titles, consistently outpacing their competition. The Miami Dolphins made a strong push in 2023, but Buffalo ultimately retained the top spot. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots have struggled to find their footing after Tom Brady’s departure, and the New York Jets saw their hopes dashed when Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just four plays into the 2023 season.

Fans React to the Viral Moment

Bills Mafia has enthusiastically embraced Steinfeld’s confidence. Social media erupted with reactions, with some calling it the “best quote of the season” and others joking that Steinfeld might deserve a championship ring before Allen secures a Super Bowl win.

One Bills fan tweeted: “I love this!”

Another added: “She’s a keeper!”

However, not all fans were amused. Supporters of the Dolphins, Jets, and Patriots fired back with reminders that the Bills have yet to secure a Super Bowl victory. Despite the playful banter, Buffalo’s continued success in the AFC East suggests that a Lombardi Trophy may not be too far away.

Josh Allen Winning On and Off the Field

Josh Allen has already achieved impressive milestones in his career, including four division titles and over 22,000 passing yards. However, many fans believe his biggest victory might just be his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld, whose confidence and humor have won over Bills supporters everywhere.

With the upcoming NFL season on the horizon, fans are eager to see if one of the Bills’ so-called “three sons” will respond to Steinfeld’s remark. Will the Dolphins, Jets, or Patriots have a comeback, or will Buffalo continue to dominate? Only time will tell.

Filed under

AFC East Hailee Steinfeld Josh Allen

