VIRAL VIDEO | Kangana Ranaut Reacts As River Bittu Tabahi Cleaned For 8 Months Turns Filthy Again

Eight months of hard work, tonnes of garbage removed and a river brought back to a cleaner state, only for the waste to return within weeks. Environmental activist and content creator Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, is facing a frustrating setback after finding the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh polluted again. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to his efforts, calling out what she described as a lack of civic responsibility.

Sharing a report about the incident, Kangana wrote, “This is so sad but also the brutal reality of our nation, people cry about rights all day but never think about their duties.” Her remark has brought renewed attention to Bittu’s cleanup campaign and the larger question of why public spaces and water bodies continue to be littered even after individuals work to clean them.

Why Is Bittu Tabahi Cleaning The Ajnar River Again?

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Bittu showed the condition of the Ajnar River in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, after garbage accumulated along its banks and in the water again. The footage showed plastic waste, discarded clothes and flower offerings scattered around the river, undoing much of the work he had put in over eight months.

Expressing his disappointment, Bittu said, “Mere aanth mahine ki mehnat yun barbaad ho jayegi, maine kabhi socha nahi tha,” which translates to, “I never imagined that eight months of my hard work would go to waste like this.”

However, the setback has not stopped him from continuing his efforts. Bittu has returned to the river and started removing the waste once again, picking up rubbish and stepping into the water to clear the polluted stretch.

In the video, he also says he does not know how to swim, yet continues to enter the river to remove garbage. He has appealed to his followers for suggestions on how to remove larger quantities of waste more efficiently.

Who Is Bittu Tabahi, The Man Cleaning Rivers Across India?

Bittu Tabahi, whose real name is Surendra Singh Choudhary, rose to prominence through videos documenting his efforts to clean the heavily polluted Ajnar River. He spent months removing tonnes of rubbish, often working without specialised equipment, and gained a following for taking on a task that requires sustained community participation.

His work has earned recognition from several prominent figures. Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised his efforts, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated him for his contribution to river cleaning. Bittu has also expanded his efforts beyond his village, participating in cleanup drives in Delhi, Gurugram and Mumbai.

The latest video, however, highlights a challenge that goes beyond removing waste: keeping a cleaned river clean. Without responsible disposal of garbage and sustained public participation, individual cleanup drives risk becoming a recurring exercise.

Kangana’s reaction has added a celebrity voice to the discussion, but Bittu’s latest appeal points to the practical issue at the heart of the story: cleaning a river cannot be the responsibility of one person alone.