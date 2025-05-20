Home
Viral Video: Kunal Kamra Gets Brutally Roasted By A Comedian, Samay Raina Also Gets A Mention: Sunta Sabki, Karta Congress Ki

Kunal Kamra gets roasted by Onkar Yadav


Stand-up comic Kunal Kamra is once again making headlines, this time as the subject of jokes on the popular YouTube roast show BroCode Roast, hosted by Ashish Solanki.

During the show, comedian Onkar Yadav didn’t hold back as he targeted Kamra with a series of politically charged jabs.

Onkar Yadav Mocks Kamra’s Support for Kanhaiya Kumar

Onkar Yadav roasted Kamra for campaigning for Kanhaiya Kumar, who had switched from CPI(M) to Congress before contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from northeast Delhi. Yadav sarcastically referred to Kamra as a “contractor” traveling with “labourers,” poking fun at his political involvement.

He quipped that the CPI(M) was shocked to see “a fat man” in their party, a jab at Kanhaiya’s political transition. “They couldn’t process that the ‘contractor’ had come along with labourers,” Yadav added, drawing laughter from the audience.

Kamra had publicly supported Kanhaiya Kumar’s campaign against BJP’s Manoj Tiwari by contributing to a crowdfunding initiative. Prominent filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was also among the donors. Kamra had described the campaign as a people’s movement, urging others to support it.

“Kamra Listens to All but Follows Congress”

Continuing his roast, Yadav said, “Kamra sunta sab ki hai, karta Congress ki,” implying Kamra only acts in favor of the Congress party, despite appearing open-minded. He also joked, “Kamra has been doing political comedy for years, yet hasn’t managed to convert anyone. Even sleeper cells are more effective.”

Yadav also touched upon recent controversies from the talent show India’s Got Latent, particularly the backlash against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahabadia. Yadav clarified that the show was owned by Balraj Singh Ghai, distancing Raina from the show’s management.

A Political Swipe at Kamra Over Kashmiri Pandit Remarks

Adding another sharp comment, Yadav referenced Samay Raina’s Kashmiri Pandit background, joking, “Kyunki Kashmiri Pandits to ise dikhte nahi,” implying Kamra turns a blind eye to the Kashmiri Pandit community. He even went as far as presenting Kamra with a lotus, a symbolic reference to the BJP.

Kamra didn’t stay silent. In a sharp rebuttal, he joked about Onkar Yadav’s appearance, saying, “Looking at him, it feels like it was wrong to remove eggs from mid-day meals,” aiming at Yadav’s perceived lack of energy or growth.

Social Media Reacts to the Savage Roast

Clips from the roast went viral on social media, with viewers applauding the candidness of the show. One user wrote, “When a Roast Show showed Reality,” while another said, “Kamra agreed to do this thinking it would make him relevant again… but Onkar flipped the script.” Another viral comment read, “That Kashmiri Pandit line was epic.”

The BroCode Roast episode sparked a wave of discussion online, with many praising the boldness of the jokes and others questioning the political undertones. As Kunal Kamra continues to polarize audiences, this roast only added fuel to the fire.

