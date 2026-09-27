“Maha Kumbh Mein Sanyas, Ab 90s Gaano Par Dance?” Mamta Kulkarni’s Viral Video Leaves Netizens Asking ‘Ye Toh Sadhvi Ban Gayi Thi!’

Mamta Kulkarni is back in the spotlight after videos of her dancing to her popular 1990s songs went viral. The former actress performed at a Rajasthan Film Festival event in Jaipur, surprising social media users who remembered her spiritual transformation during the 2025 Maha Kumbh.

Mamta was seen dancing to songs including Ek Munda Meri Umar Ka from Karan Arjun, Lamba Lamba Ghunghat from Sabse Bada Khiladi and Koi Jaaye To Le Aaye from Ghatak. Her glamorous appearance immediately reminded fans of her Bollywood days. The videos have prompted questions about her sanyas, with some users wondering whether the actress has returned to her old lifestyle.

Mamta Kulkarni Dances To Her 90s Hits In Jaipur







Mamta attended the Rajasthan Film Festival in Jaipur, where she joined students on stage during a dance event. She was seen performing to one of her popular Karan Arjun songs, while videos from the appearance quickly spread online. The actress wore a purple outfit for the performance, creating a striking contrast with the saffron attire associated with her spiritual appearances over the past two years.

The performance also brought back memories of Mamta’s Bollywood career, when songs from films such as Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi and Ghatak became popular.

Mamta Kulkarni Took Sanyas At Maha Kumbh 2025

Mamta’s spiritual journey became a major talking point during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in January 2025. She embraced sanyas and took the spiritual name Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri. She was also appointed Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara during the same period. Reports at the time said she had been pursuing spirituality and penance for years.

Her transformation marked a dramatic change from the glamorous image associated with her 1990s Bollywood career.

Did Mamta Kulkarni Quit Sanyas?

This is where the story gets more complicated. Mamta resigned from the post of Mahamandaleshwar in January 2026. However, she did not say that she was abandoning spirituality.

In her resignation statement, Mamta said she had no dispute with Kinnar Akhara chief Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi. She explained that she wanted to follow a spiritual path without formal titles or positions. She also said she had lived a spiritual life for 25 years and would continue her practice in silence. Therefore, her resignation from the Mahamandaleshwar post should not automatically be described as her giving up sanyas.

Why Are Netizens Asking ‘Ye Toh Sadhvi Ban Gayi Thi?’

Mamta’s latest dance videos have created a sharp contrast with the image she presented after taking sanyas. Social media users questioned the change, with comments including, “Bhai ye to sanyasi ho gayi thi,” and “Ye to sadhu ban gayi thi na.” Another reaction described the development as a “reverse concept” from moksh to maya.

Other users asked whether she had abandoned sanyas after seeing her dance to her old Bollywood songs. However, the reactions are based on her public appearance. Mamta herself has not announced that she has abandoned her spiritual practices.

Mamta Had Earlier Said Her Old Bollywood Identity Was Gone

The latest dance appearance is particularly interesting because Mamta had previously spoken about leaving her Bollywood identity behind. According to recent reports, she had earlier refused a request to dance to one of her old songs at a Janmashtami event, saying that the Mamta associated with that period of her life was gone.

Her latest performance has therefore surprised viewers who had followed her transformation from Bollywood actress to spiritual figure. For now, Mamta has not publicly addressed the viral dance videos or the questions surrounding her sanyas.

Her January 2026 statement, however, made one thing clear: although she stepped down from the Mahamandaleshwar position, she said her spiritual practice would continue.

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