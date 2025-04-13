Home
Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe Maut Concert, Internet Slams Incident

A recent concert by popular Indian hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut has stirred massive backlash online — but not for their performance.

A video clip from the event is circulating widely on social media, showing a man dressed in a police uniform hurling abusive language at the crowd during the show.

Man in Police Uniform Caught Abusing Audience

In the viral footage, the unidentified man can be seen standing on stage, shouting into the microphone with expletives like, “Chal na peeche… Ae kutte, chal peeche.” The language and aggression displayed by the man have left netizens stunned.

The incident’s date and location remain unverified, and it’s unclear whether the individual was a real police officer or part of an act that took a wrong turn. Despite the uncertainty, online users are demanding answers.

Social Media Users Slam the Incident

The behavior caught on video has been criticized heavily across platforms like X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, “He should respect the uniform he’s wearing and speak accordingly.”

Another added, “What is this language, yaar… police or rowdy?” Many have expressed concern over the disrespectful conduct and demanded official clarification or action.

As of now, Seedhe Maut and their team have not released any official comment or response regarding the incident. The silence has added to the curiosity and concern among fans and social media users.

Who Is Seedhe Maut?

For those unfamiliar, Seedhe Maut is a Delhi-based rap duo consisting of Siddhant Sharma (Calm) and Abhijay Negi (Encore ABJ). They have carved a niche in India’s booming hip-hop scene with their hard-hitting lyrics, energetic performances, and raw authenticity.

Their most recent show took place in Lucknow on April 11, drawing an enormous crowd. From underground battles to sold-out venues, Seedhe Maut continues to rise — controversy or not.

