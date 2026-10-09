VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Marte-Marte Bhi Mujhe Pareshan Karke Chala Gaya’: Tanushree Dutta Doubles Down On ‘Evil Dead’ Remark After Nana Patekar’s Death

Tanushree Dutta has doubled down on her controversial remarks following the reported death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying that even in death, he had left her feeling troubled. In a lengthy Instagram Live, the actor said, “Ye marte-marte bhi mujhe pareshan karke chala gaya”, explaining why she had described him as “evil dead” in her earlier reaction. Her comments came after she faced criticism for her choice of words following news of Patekar’s death on October 8.

Dutta’s initial reaction had drawn attention after she said she had heard the news while preparing to travel to Lucknow for a professional commitment. She offered condolences to Patekar’s family but said she wanted to decide how to respond before making a fuller statement. She also expressed concern that media coverage would focus on her “evil dead” remark rather than her work.

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Tanushree Dutta Says Death Does Not Erase Alleged Wrongdoing

During her subsequent Instagram Live, Dutta stood by her remarks and urged people to view the situation from her perspective. She argued that a person’s death does not automatically erase alleged wrongdoing and said that seeking forgiveness requires acknowledging one’s mistakes and expressing remorse.

The actor also spoke about the impact she says the controversy has had on her life since the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India in 2018. She claimed that she had struggled for years and alleged that the problems she experienced extended beyond her original dispute with Patekar. These claims are her account of events and have not been independently established.

Her remarks have reignited debate online, with some people discussing her allegations and others criticising her language following the actor’s death. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also condemned her “evil dead” remark, describing it as insensitive and inappropriate during a period of mourning.

What Was The Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy?

Dutta accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the filming of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. The allegations resurfaced in 2018, becoming one of the prominent flashpoints of India’s #MeToo movement. Patekar denied the allegations. Mumbai Police filed a closure report in 2019, citing insufficient evidence, and a magistrate court disposed of the criminal proceedings in 2025, citing the limitation period and lack of corroborative evidence. Dutta has continued to stand by her account.

Her latest comments have brought the long-running controversy back into focus, with her “marte-marte bhi mujhe pareshan karke chala gaya” remark becoming the central talking point in the latest round of reactions.