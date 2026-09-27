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Home > Entertainment News > Watch Video: MrBeast Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’: What Made The YouTuber Chant The Slogan At Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Event?

Watch Video: MrBeast Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’: What Made The YouTuber Chant The Slogan At Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Event?

MrBeast attended the special Ramayana event in Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Here’s why the YouTuber ended up saying “Jai Shree Ram” on stage.

Ranbir Kapoor and MrBeast (Image: X)
Ranbir Kapoor and MrBeast (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 09:48 IST

American YouTuber MrBeast became the centre of attention at a special Ramayana event in Mumbai. The internet sensation joined Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for the promotional event on Saturday.

However, one moment quickly stood out from the interaction. MrBeast was prompted by Ranbir Kapoor to say “Jai Shree Ram” in front of the audience. The YouTuber followed Ranbir’s lead and repeated the chant. The moment was met with loud cheers from the crowd.

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Watch MrBeast Say ‘Jai Shree Ram’ At Ramayana Event

A video from the event shows Ranbir speaking to MrBeast before asking him to say “Jai Shree Ram”. MrBeast then repeats the phrase and greets the audience. Ranbir also explained the meaning of the phrase to the YouTuber during their interaction. The exchange quickly began circulating on social media.



The moment is notable because MrBeast is one of the biggest YouTube personalities in the world. His appearance at the Ramayana event has also added an international dimension to the film’s promotional campaign.

Why Did MrBeast Say ‘Jai Shree Ram’?

MrBeast did not appear to initiate the chant himself. The viral clip shows Ranbir Kapoor prompting him to repeat “Jai Shree Ram”. Ranbir also explained the significance of the phrase before MrBeast said it. The YouTuber then repeated the words as the audience cheered. The exchange took place during the special Ramayana promotional event in Mumbai on September 26.

What Was MrBeast Doing At The Ramayana Event?

MrBeast attended the event alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra were also present. The interaction was part of the film’s wider promotional campaign as the makers look to introduce the project to audiences beyond India. Reports described the gathering as a special media and fan showcase. MrBeast also interacted with the Ramayana team and heard more about the story and the film’s vision.

What Did MrBeast Say About Ramayana?

During the event, MrBeast praised what he had seen of the project and described the film as “phenomenal”, according to reports.

The appearance also gave the Ramayana team an opportunity to connect the Indian epic with one of the world’s biggest digital creators.

Ranbir Kapoor Plays Lord Ram In Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes several other prominent actors.

The film is scheduled to release its first part in November 2026. The viral MrBeast moment has now added another talking point to the film’s increasingly global promotional campaign.

FAQs

Why did MrBeast say Jai Shree Ram?

Ranbir Kapoor prompted MrBeast to repeat “Jai Shree Ram” during the Ramayana event in Mumbai. Ranbir also explained the meaning of the phrase to him.

Where did MrBeast say Jai Shree Ram?

MrBeast said the phrase during a special Ramayana promotional event in Mumbai on September 26, 2026.

Was MrBeast promoting Ramayana?

MrBeast attended a special promotional and media event connected with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and members of the film’s team.

Who plays Lord Ram in Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana.

When will Ramayana release?

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release in November 2026.

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Watch Video: MrBeast Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’: What Made The YouTuber Chant The Slogan At Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Event?

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Watch Video: MrBeast Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’: What Made The YouTuber Chant The Slogan At Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Event?
Watch Video: MrBeast Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’: What Made The YouTuber Chant The Slogan At Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Event?
Watch Video: MrBeast Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’: What Made The YouTuber Chant The Slogan At Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Event?
Watch Video: MrBeast Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’: What Made The YouTuber Chant The Slogan At Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Event?
Watch Video: MrBeast Says ‘Jai Shree Ram’: What Made The YouTuber Chant The Slogan At Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Event?

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