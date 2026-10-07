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Home > Entertainment News > Viral Video On X (Twitter): Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah Evacuated As Film City Fire Smoke Reaches KBC, Hustle 5 Sets

Viral Video On X (Twitter): Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah Evacuated As Film City Fire Smoke Reaches KBC, Hustle 5 Sets

A fire at Mumbai’s Film City disrupted the shoots of Kaun Banega Crorepati and MTV Hustle Season 5, forcing Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah and others to evacuate nearby sets.

Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah
Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 12:55 IST

A fire at Mumbai’s Film City on Monday disrupted the shoots of Kaun Banega Crorepati and MTV Hustle Season 5, forcing Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah, contestants and crew members to evacuate nearby sets. The blaze broke out around 4 pm on the outer shade of a temporary setup associated with Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 in Goregaon East, with smoke spreading towards the adjoining shooting locations.

No injuries were reported. However, the incident has once again raised questions over fire-safety arrangements at Mumbai’s Film City, with industry bodies now demanding an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

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How Did The Film City Fire Affect Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC Shoot?

Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati when smoke from the nearby fire reached the set. He, along with others present at the location, was asked to step out as a safety precaution.

According to AIFEC president and FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey, the smoke forced the KBC shoot to stop for around one and a half hours. He said the situation could have been considerably more serious had the Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 team also been shooting at the time. 

The fire started at a temporary shooting setup behind Prime Focus Studio. Reports said no shoot was scheduled at the Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 setup when the fire broke out, meaning there were no actors or crew members there at the time.

Why Was Badshah’s Hustle 5 Finale Shoot Evacuated?

The incident also interrupted the finale shoot of MTV Hustle Season 5. Badshah, actor Samarth Jurel and contestants were reportedly present when smoke and the smell of burning became noticeable.

The team was evacuated as a precaution while firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control. Tents outside the affected setup were also reportedly burnt, while the Hustle 5 shoot resumed after the area was declared safe.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and other emergency agencies brought the fire under control. The incident did not result in any reported casualties. 

Watch The Viral Video Here

What Did FWICE Say About The Film City Fire?

The incident has triggered fresh concerns within the film and television industry about safety standards at shooting locations. Ashok Dubey said the fire was a warning about the need for structural audits, fire-compliance checks and proper safety inspections before productions begin. He also pointed to other recent fire incidents at shooting locations and said the industry should not wait for a major tragedy before addressing safety concerns.

His comments come amid growing calls from workers’ bodies for stricter safety protocols across Film City and other shooting locations.

Why Is AICWA Demanding An FIR After The Fire?

Following the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a high-level, time-bound inquiry.

AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has demanded an FIR against the channel, producer and production house over alleged negligence, along with the resignation of the Managing Director of Film City. The association has also called for compulsory fire audits, trained fire-safety personnel and adequate firefighting equipment on shooting sets.

The demands are allegations by the workers’ body, not established findings of an official investigation. As of the latest reports, no injuries have been reported, but the incident has renewed the debate over whether adequate fire-safety measures are being enforced across Mumbai’s sprawling production facilities.

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Viral Video On X (Twitter): Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah Evacuated As Film City Fire Smoke Reaches KBC, Hustle 5 Sets
Tags: amitabh bachchanBadshahKaun Banega CrorepatiMTV Hustle Season 5viral video

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Viral Video On X (Twitter): Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah Evacuated As Film City Fire Smoke Reaches KBC, Hustle 5 Sets

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Viral Video On X (Twitter): Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah Evacuated As Film City Fire Smoke Reaches KBC, Hustle 5 Sets
Viral Video On X (Twitter): Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah Evacuated As Film City Fire Smoke Reaches KBC, Hustle 5 Sets
Viral Video On X (Twitter): Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah Evacuated As Film City Fire Smoke Reaches KBC, Hustle 5 Sets
Viral Video On X (Twitter): Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah Evacuated As Film City Fire Smoke Reaches KBC, Hustle 5 Sets
Viral Video On X (Twitter): Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah Evacuated As Film City Fire Smoke Reaches KBC, Hustle 5 Sets

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