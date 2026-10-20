VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s public apology to his former girlfriend and co-star Akshara Singh has triggered a fresh controversy, with actress Smriti Sinha taking a sharp dig at him on social media. Reacting to the actor’s remarks, Smriti questioned how someone could publicly express affection for a former partner while facing an ongoing marital dispute.

In a video shared on Instagram, Smriti did not hold back. “Patni ko satao, girlfriend ko sehlao aur Bhojpuri ka sher kehlao. Wah re Power Star,” she said, criticising Pawan in a pointed reference to his public image and personal life.

Why Is Smriti Sinha Angry With Pawan Singh?

Smriti’s reaction came after Pawan reportedly addressed Akshara as “Babu” and “Beta” during a public appearance and apologised to her and her parents. His remarks drew attention because the two actors were once romantically linked and later had a widely discussed fallout.

Responding to the development, Smriti invoked the story of Ravana ahead of Dussehra, drawing a comparison between the mythological character and what she described as disrespect towards women.

“Hamari Bhojpuri industry mein bhi ek Ravan hai,” she said, arguing that a man should not publicly speak about other women while his own marital relationship remains troubled. Her comments were directed at Pawan in the context of his remarks about Akshara.

Watch The Viral Video

पत्नी को सताओ, प्रेमिका को सहलाओ और भोजपुरी का शेर कहलाओ वाह रे POWER Star, भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस स्मृति सिन्हा ने पवन सिंह पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप https://t.co/bINV5FY2YN — छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila) October 20, 2026

Pawan Singh And Wife Jyoti Singh’s Marital Dispute

Pawan Singh’s personal life has been under scrutiny amid his ongoing marital dispute with wife Jyoti Singh. Reports say divorce proceedings between the couple are pending in court.

Smriti’s latest remarks have added another layer to the discussion surrounding Pawan’s personal life, particularly after his public interaction with Akshara. However, her comments represent her own criticism and should not be treated as an independent finding about the relationships involved.

Has Pawan Singh Responded To Smriti Sinha?

As of the reports available, Pawan Singh had not publicly responded to Smriti’s latest remarks. The controversy has sparked renewed discussion online about his apology to Akshara and Smriti’s criticism of his conduct.

Neither the public apology nor Smriti’s reaction, by itself, establishes the claims made about the people involved.