LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri actress Smriti Sinha has criticised Pawan Singh after he publicly apologised to his former co-star Akshara Singh, taking a swipe at the singer-actor over his personal life and remarks about women.

Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh
Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 19:42 IST

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh’s public apology to his former girlfriend and co-star Akshara Singh has triggered a fresh controversy, with actress Smriti Sinha taking a sharp dig at him on social media. Reacting to the actor’s remarks, Smriti questioned how someone could publicly express affection for a former partner while facing an ongoing marital dispute.

In a video shared on Instagram, Smriti did not hold back. “Patni ko satao, girlfriend ko sehlao aur Bhojpuri ka sher kehlao. Wah re Power Star,” she said, criticising Pawan in a pointed reference to his public image and personal life. 

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Smriti Sinha Angry With Pawan Singh?

Smriti’s reaction came after Pawan reportedly addressed Akshara as “Babu” and “Beta” during a public appearance and apologised to her and her parents. His remarks drew attention because the two actors were once romantically linked and later had a widely discussed fallout.

Responding to the development, Smriti invoked the story of Ravana ahead of Dussehra, drawing a comparison between the mythological character and what she described as disrespect towards women.

“Hamari Bhojpuri industry mein bhi ek Ravan hai,” she said, arguing that a man should not publicly speak about other women while his own marital relationship remains troubled. Her comments were directed at Pawan in the context of his remarks about Akshara. 

Watch The Viral Video

Pawan Singh And Wife Jyoti Singh’s Marital Dispute

Pawan Singh’s personal life has been under scrutiny amid his ongoing marital dispute with wife Jyoti Singh. Reports say divorce proceedings between the couple are pending in court.

Smriti’s latest remarks have added another layer to the discussion surrounding Pawan’s personal life, particularly after his public interaction with Akshara. However, her comments represent her own criticism and should not be treated as an independent finding about the relationships involved. 

Has Pawan Singh Responded To Smriti Sinha?

As of the reports available, Pawan Singh had not publicly responded to Smriti’s latest remarks. The controversy has sparked renewed discussion online about his apology to Akshara and Smriti’s criticism of his conduct.

Neither the public apology nor Smriti’s reaction, by itself, establishes the claims made about the people involved. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh

RELATED News

Devi Padukone Singh Is Here! Deepika-Ranveer Drop First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter, And Dua Steals The Spotlight

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident

Watch Video: ‘Akshara Mera Babu, Mera Beta Hai… Dil Se Sorry!’ Pawan Singh Apologises To Actress And Her Parents — Are They Getting Back Together?

Ravi Kishan Plays Lord Ram For The First Time, Has A Special Message For Young People

Watch Video: ‘Thethrai Kar… Pagal… Now Love You!’ Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Loses Her Cool, Tells Audience Member to Respect Women; He Apologises

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Woman Dies Four Days After Assault Over Old Money Dispute, Son and Family Also Beaten While Intervening

Family on Its Way to Bring Bride Home a Year After Marriage, When Speeding Car Crosses Divider, Kills 3, Including Uncle and Niece

WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma Inspires South Africa With Statement Hundred as Tail-Enders Rescue Proteas After Poor Start | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh

Al Nassr vs Neom SC: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Score Tonight in Saudi Pro League? Check Prediction

LIV vs VIL, UEFA Champions League: Check Liverpool vs Villarreal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Watch Video: ‘Ammi Will Beat Me,’ Moradabad Child Cries After Accident, His Plea to Save Him From Ammi’s Anger Grabs Attention

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, Meet Star Names Nominated for Ballon d’Or Of All Time

Al Nassr vs Neom SC Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Action in Saudi Pro League?

PSG vs BAR, UEFA Champions League: Check Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Premika Ko Sehlao…’: Smriti Sinha Takes A Dig At Pawan Singh After His Public Apology To Akshara Singh

QUICK LINKS