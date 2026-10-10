VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Purane Boyfriend Se Chat…: Tej Pratap Yadav Recalls Marriage Troubles On Rise & Fall 2, Makes Claims About Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap Yadav has opened up about the breakdown of his marriage to Aishwarya Rai, sharing his version of the events that led to their separation on the reality show Rise & Fall 2. A clip from his conversation with fellow contestant Niharika Tiwari has gone viral, drawing attention to the politician’s claims about their relationship.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, claimed that differences between the couple emerged within three months of their wedding in May 2018. He also alleged that he had caught Aishwarya chatting with a former boyfriend and that their frequent arguments eventually became part of their legal battle. These are claims made by Tej Pratap during the show and should not be treated as independently facts.

Tej Pratap Yadav Says He Married Under Pressure

During his conversation with Niharika Tiwari, Tej Pratap recalled that arguments began soon after the wedding. He said their personalities and outlooks differed and claimed the marriage happened under pressure. “The marriage was brand new. Within three months, the fighting and bickering started. We were completely different people; we were incompatible. We had married under pressure,” he said, according to India Today’s report.

Tej Pratap further claimed that the disagreements made him reluctant to return home. He said he sometimes stayed at friends’ homes or went elsewhere instead of returning to the marital home. He also alleged that their arguments sometimes took place in front of his parents. Recalling their differences in daily routines, he claimed that Aishwarya objected to his morning prayers and that her parties sometimes continued until 4 or 5 am. These accounts, too, reflect his version of their relationship.

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Tej Pratap’s Claim About Aishwarya Rai And Her Former Boyfriend

One of the most talked-about moments from the conversation was Tej Pratap’s allegation that he saw Aishwarya exchanging messages with a former boyfriend.

Recalling the incident, he claimed that he returned home one evening after attending a Vidhan Sabha session and saw her chatting with a man as he entered the bedroom. “She was chatting away with him – sending ‘love you’ messages, heart emojis, and all sorts of things; I saw it all from a distance,” he said, as quoted by India Today.

Tej Pratap also claimed that he secretly recorded videos of their arguments and later presented them in court as evidence. The comments have brought renewed attention to the couple’s long-running marital dispute.

When Did Tej Pratap Yadav Marry Aishwarya Rai?

Tej Pratap Yadav married Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Roy, in May 2018. The wedding brought together two politically prominent families, but the marriage ran into trouble within months.

Tej Pratap subsequently filed for divorce, and their separation became a widely reported public dispute. His latest remarks on Rise & Fall 2 have once again placed their relationship in the spotlight.

The allegations made during the show represent Tej Pratap’s account of the marriage. They should be distinguished from any findings in the legal proceedings, and the claims about Aishwarya’s alleged messages remain allegations, not facts.