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Home > Entertainment News > Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral

Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt visited Lalbaugcha Raja, where the actor was seen protecting his wife from the crowd and applying sindoor on her forehead. Watch the viral video.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata (Image: Instagram)
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 13:12 IST

Actors Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt paid a visit to the famous Lalbaughcha Raja mandap in Mumbai on Tuesday and prayed for the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Footages of their visit have since become viral and in one such video, it can be seen that Sanjay is shielding his wife while entering the pandal.

There is another video of the two, wherein Sanjay takes sindoor from close to Bappa’s feet and places it on the forehead of his wife.

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Sanjay Dutt Protects Maanayata From Crowd

Sanjay Dutt came to Lalbaugcha Raja along with Maanayata amidst a huge crowd of fans and media persons. Sanjay Dutt was wearing an orange colored kurta while his wife Maanayata was clad in a vibrant pink costume.

While walking inside the pandal surrounded by many people, Sanjay Dutt kept walking next to his wife Maanayata making sure that she can pass through the crowd without any problem. Security guards were also there surrounding Sanjay Dutt. Video clips of the couple’s visit have gone viral on social networking sites.

Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead

The most discussed incident from their visit took place while they were praying at the pandal.

In one scene, Sanjay was spotted applying sindoor on the forehead of Maanayata, which he had taken from near the feet of Bappa. The couple has often been seen celebrating festivals in unison. Their appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja provided yet another instance of the same for their fans.

Sanjay Dutt Says “Bappa Called Me”

After seeking Bappa’s blessings, Sanjay spoke about his visit and said he considered it his good fortune to return to Lalbaugcha Raja. “It is my good fortune that I have been able to visit Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan once again,” the actor said.

Sanjay added that he believed Bappa had called him to the pandal and expressed his wish to return every year. “I pray that Bappa calls me here every year and that I keep coming back every year,” he said.

Sanjay Dutt Reunites With Chunky Panday

Sanjay’s meeting at the pandal was not limited to that alone because he bumped into Chunky Panday there. Chunky had come to the Ganesh Festival at Lalbaugcha Raja along with his daughter and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Sanjay and Chunky were seen exchanging pleasantries before hugging each other.

This made another addition to the list of celebrity visits to the Lalbaugcha Raja festival in Mumbai. The list is already long and includes the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Govinda.

Sanjay Dutt’s Work Front

Sanjay Dutt has continued to work across Hindi and regional cinema in recent years. He was seen in films including Housefull 5, Baaghi 4 and Dhurandhar in 2025. His recent and upcoming projects include The Raja Saab, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Raja Shivaji, Aakhri Sawal and the Kannada film KD: The Devil.

He is also set to appear in Ranger, directed by Jagan Shakti and starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film has been pushed to 2027. For now, Sanjay Dutt’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Maanayata has grabbed attention online, with the actor’s protective gesture and the sindoor moment becoming the highlights of their appearance.

ALSO READ: Nani Wants To Return To RTC X Roads For The Paradise Premiere After Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Here’s What CM Revanth Reddy Said

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Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Sanjay Dutt Applies Sindoor On Maanayata’s Forehead At Lalbaugcha Raja, Protects Her From Crowd, Video Goes Viral

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