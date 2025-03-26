Viral Video Shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In An Accident; How Is She Doing?

Recently, social media was flooded with rumors claiming that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was involved in a car accident in Mumbai. The speculation arose after a video surfaced showing a luxury car being hit by a red bus on the city streets.

Recently, social media was flooded with rumors claiming that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was involved in a car accident in Mumbai. The speculation arose after a video surfaced showing a luxury car being hit by a red bus on the city streets. Concerned fans quickly took to social media, worried about the actress’ safety. However, sources close to Aishwarya have now confirmed that she was not inside the vehicle when the minor incident occurred and that she is completely fine.

What Really Happened?

According to an India Today report, insiders from Aishwarya’s inner circle have dismissed the claims of an accident, stating that the situation was blown out of proportion. A source clarified, “People close to the actor have confirmed that she is absolutely fine and there was no ‘accident’.” This statement has now put an end to all the unnecessary speculation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viral Video Led to Confusion

The rumors began when a paparazzo account shared a video on social media. The footage showed a car being grazed by a bus, leading to widespread claims that the vehicle belonged to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As the clip went viral, fans and media outlets speculated about her involvement, leading to an unwarranted panic.

Eyewitnesses Confirm No Major Damage

People who were present at the scene confirmed that it was a minor mishap. Witnesses reported that the collision was light, causing no harm to the vehicle or any individual.

The driver and bystanders assessed the situation immediately.

There were no injuries reported.

Both vehicles drove away shortly after, with no further complications.

Aishwarya was nowhere near the scene at the time of the incident.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Public Appearances

This confirmation has reassured fans that the actress is doing well. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for keeping a low profile, is rarely seen in public except at major Bollywood gatherings and international events. Over the years, she has stepped back from mainstream cinema, choosing instead to work on selective projects.

Despite her reduced presence in Bollywood, Aishwarya remains a global icon. Her annual appearances at international events, particularly her much-anticipated red carpet walks at the Cannes Film Festival, continue to make headlines. Fans eagerly await her stunning fashion statements, which always create a buzz on social media.

No Cause for Concern

With this clarification, all concerns regarding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s safety have been put to rest. The actress continues to focus on her professional and personal life, unaffected by the viral rumors. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their favorite star is absolutely safe and sound.