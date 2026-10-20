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Home > Entertainment News > VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident

Vidyut Jammwal has reacted to the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, calling him fearless while questioning why his fans did not chase the attackers. He also issued a stern message to Mumbai Police.

Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident
Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 17:02 IST

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has broken his silence on the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, and his reaction goes beyond a message of support. In a video shared on Instagram, Vidyut called Tiger one of the bravest people he knows, questioned the inaction of fans who were present during the incident and urged Mumbai Police to ensure such an attack never happens again. 

The incident took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18, when shots were fired at Tiger’s car as he was leaving a football club. While Tiger escaped serious injury, his driver and another person were reportedly injured. The shooting has triggered concern across the film industry, with several celebrities speaking out about the attack and questions surrounding security. 

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‘What Is This?’ Vidyut Jammwal Questions Tiger Shroff’s Fans

In his video message, Vidyut directly addressed Tiger before turning his attention to the people who regularly attend the actor’s football matches and call themselves his biggest fans. “Tum sabse nidar aadmi ho,” Vidyut said, describing Tiger as fearless. He then questioned why none of the fans present had attempted to chase or catch the alleged attackers. “Someone should have run, someone should have caught them,” he said, expressing frustration over the response of the people at the scene. 

Vidyut’s message also carried a broader appeal about how people respond when someone is in danger. In the caption accompanying his video, he questioned why bystanders often watch incidents of violence or harassment instead of stepping forward to help. “We need fewer spectators and more heroes,” he wrote. 

Watch The Viral Video

Vidyut Jammwal Sends Stern Message To Mumbai Police

Vidyut also addressed Mumbai Police, saying the incident should not happen again and raising concerns about the responsibility of law enforcement in preventing such attacks. “I would like to tell Mumbai Police, yes, you will give him security, but this should never happen again. Even if such a mistake happens, then you are the culprit,” he said. 

Towards the end of the video, Vidyut turned to a more personal message for Tiger. The two actors share a fondness for the devotional hymn Bajrang Baan, and Vidyut encouraged his friend to keep listening to it.

“Tiger, my friend, we both share a favourite, the Bajrang Baan. Just keep listening to it,” he said, adding that he turns to the prayer when he feels alone. 

Three Suspects Arrested In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Meanwhile, three men have been arrested in connection with the firing incident. They were apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan, following an investigation involving multiple police teams. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, including possible links to a gang. Authorities have said that claims circulating on social media are being verified. 

The incident has prompted reactions from several members of the film industry, with concerns extending beyond Tiger’s safety to the security of public figures and the circumstances in which the attack took place.

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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident
Tags: tiger shroffVidyut Jammwal

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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident

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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident

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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Tiger, You’re The Bravest’: Vidyut Jammwal Questions Fans, Sends Stern Warning To Mumbai Police After Firing Incident

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