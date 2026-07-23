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Home > Entertainment News > Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans After Watching Jana Nayagan In Chennai

Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans After Watching Jana Nayagan In Chennai

Actress Trisha Krishnan was mobbed by an overwhelming crowd outside Chennai's Rohini Theatre after watching the first-day-first-show of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan.

Trisha Krishnan, Image Credits- Instagram
Trisha Krishnan, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 20:04 IST

After years of anticipation, Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayagan, which marked his retirement from the film industry, released in theatres on July 23, 2026, causing massive hysteria among the audience during the first day’s show. Actress Trisha Krishnan, along with her mother Uma Krishnan, attended the movie release function at the historic Rohini Theatre in Chennai alongside many fans. But her sudden appearance outside the theatre created pandemonium among the crowd.

What Happened Outside Rohini Theatre in Chennai?



Trisha went with a casual dress code by wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses so that she could pass unnoticed among the crowd. After the news got around that the superstar was seated in the auditorium, things went wild outside.

After the movie was done and they had left the screening hall, all the fans along with the media people encircled them, preventing Trisha from reaching the parking area.

How Did Trisha’s Family React to Vijay’s Last Film?

As Trisha moved through the crowd, the media managed to get a response from her mother, Uma Krishnan. Uma spoke about her feelings as she heard about Vijay’s decision to leave the film industry and become fully immersed in politics as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

“Super film. We had a good time, and we really enjoyed it… I feel bad. We are gonna miss him.”Uma Krishnan to media reporters outside the theatre

Why Is the On-Screen Pair of Vijay and Trisha So Iconic?

Fan frenzy for Trisha’s appearance is due to a legendary professional association of 22 years. The two collaborated for the first time in the hit film Ghilli in 2004. They have since been working together through films such as Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

Lokesh Kanagaraj once again collaborated with Trisha and Vijay in 2023 for the action-thriller movie Leo, in which they were playing the role of a separated couple. In addition, Trisha appeared as a cameo in the movie The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu in 2024.

What Made the Release of Jana Nayagan an Event?

The film “Jana Nayagan,” directed by H. Vinoth, hit the screens after a lag of seven months due to CBFC clearance issues. The political thriller drama was aggressively marketed as Vijay’s last movie production before he makes a complete entry into the world of politics.

With the censor certificate ‘A’ and a pre-release leak on the internet for several months, the film broke all advance booking records with sales amounting to over ₹20 crore domestically. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj were co-stars in the film.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar Postponed? Report Claims Makers Delay Release To Avoid Box Office Clash

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Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans After Watching Jana Nayagan In Chennai
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Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans After Watching Jana Nayagan In Chennai

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Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans After Watching Jana Nayagan In Chennai
Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans After Watching Jana Nayagan In Chennai
Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans After Watching Jana Nayagan In Chennai
Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans After Watching Jana Nayagan In Chennai

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