VIRAL VIDEO | Vijay Deverakonda Shields Rashmika Mandanna From Crowd At Tirumala; What She Does Next Wins Attention

Vijay Deverakonda was seen holding Rashmika Mandanna close as fans surrounded the couple during their visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Tuesday, October 13. But while Vijay tried to protect his wife from the gathering crowd, Rashmika still found a moment to acknowledge fans, with the actor seen shaking hands with some of them and gesturing that she would pose for photographs outside the temple premises.

The videos from their visit have been circulating on social media, drawing attention to the couple’s interaction with fans just days before their upcoming film, Ranabaali, hits theatres.

Vijay Deverakonda Holds Rashmika Close As Fans Crowd Them

Vijay and Rashmika visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala in the early hours of Tuesday to seek blessings ahead of their film’s release. The couple participated in the Suprabhata Seva ritual during their visit.

For the occasion, Rashmika wore a yellow silk saree paired with a contrasting magenta blouse, while Vijay opted for a traditional white silk outfit. The actor also sported the hairstyle associated with his character in Ranabaali.

While their arrival at the temple was relatively calm, the situation became more crowded as they made their way out. Videos show fans gathering around the actors and asking for photographs. Vijay can be seen keeping Rashmika close as their team and temple personnel attempt to guide them towards their golf cart.

Watch The Viral Video Here

తిరుమల శ్రీవారిని దర్శించుకున్న విజయ రష్మిక దంపతులు. #Ranabaali #VijayDeverakonda #Rashmika https://t.co/EPAbXMIhf8 — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) October 13, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna Still Takes A Moment For Fans

Despite the crowd, Rashmika did not appear to rush past everyone. In one of the circulating clips, she is seen interacting with fans and shaking hands with some of them. She also gestures that she would take photographs outside the temple premises.

The moment has become a talking point among fans, with the contrast between Vijay’s protective gesture and Rashmika’s attempt to acknowledge admirers adding to the video’s appeal. The footage also captures the challenges celebrities face when large crowds gather around them during public appearances.

Why Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Visited Tirumala

The temple visit comes amid promotions for Ranabaali, their upcoming period drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film reunites the actors after their earlier collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

The couple had also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in Chennai on Monday. Rashmika later shared photographs from the meeting and spoke about how her admiration for him had evolved from being a fan to working with him and now witnessing his journey as a political leader.

Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026, marking the duo’s first film together since their marriage earlier this year.