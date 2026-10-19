VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister

A performance by Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi took an unexpected turn at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district after Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and confronted him in front of the audience. The minister objected to the singer’s performance during a Navratri event, alleging that he had consumed alcohol and questioning whether he was in a condition to sing.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 18, during the religious and cultural fair organised in Narendra Nagar. A video of the exchange has since circulated on social media, drawing attention to the minister’s sharp remarks and the singer’s response.

What Did Subodh Uniyal Say To Daler Mehndi?

In the video, Uniyal can be heard questioning Mehndi’s condition and objecting to his performance at an event dedicated to Goddess Durga during Navratri. “There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate,” the minister said. He also expressed displeasure over the performance, saying the singer had been invited because of his popularity to entertain the people attending the fair.

“We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us,” Uniyal said, adding that Mehndi was a well-known name and should respect the occasion.

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Daler Mehndi Responds To Minister On Stage

During the heated exchange, Mehndi appeared to ask the minister to step away from the stage. “Sir, I request you with folded hands… please leave the stage,” the singer said, according to the video cited in media reports. While the minister accused Mehndi of consuming alcohol, the allegation has not been independently established in the available reports. The confrontation, however, has brought the singer’s performance at the religious gathering into the spotlight.

Who Is Subodh Uniyal?

Subodh Uniyal is a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand and represents the Narendra Nagar constituency. He confronted Mehndi during the cultural programme, arguing that performers should respect the religious nature of the Navratri gathering.

The Kunjapuri Fair is held in the Tehri district and combines religious observances with cultural performances. The on-stage confrontation has since become a talking point online.