LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi’s performance at Uttarakhand’s Kunjapuri Fair was interrupted by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, who accused the singer of performing after consuming alcohol. A video of their heated exchange has gone viral.

Daler Mehndi Faces Minister’s Fury At Navratri Fair
Daler Mehndi Faces Minister’s Fury At Navratri Fair

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 20:02 IST

performance by Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi took an unexpected turn at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district after Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage and confronted him in front of the audience. The minister objected to the singer’s performance during a Navratri event, alleging that he had consumed alcohol and questioning whether he was in a condition to sing.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 18, during the religious and cultural fair organised in Narendra Nagar. A video of the exchange has since circulated on social media, drawing attention to the minister’s sharp remarks and the singer’s response. 

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Subodh Uniyal Say To Daler Mehndi?

In the video, Uniyal can be heard questioning Mehndi’s condition and objecting to his performance at an event dedicated to Goddess Durga during Navratri. “There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate,” the minister said. He also expressed displeasure over the performance, saying the singer had been invited because of his popularity to entertain the people attending the fair.

“We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us,” Uniyal said, adding that Mehndi was a well-known name and should respect the occasion. 

Watch

Daler Mehndi Responds To Minister On Stage

During the heated exchange, Mehndi appeared to ask the minister to step away from the stage. “Sir, I request you with folded hands… please leave the stage,” the singer said, according to the video cited in media reports.  While the minister accused Mehndi of consuming alcohol, the allegation has not been independently established in the available reports. The confrontation, however, has brought the singer’s performance at the religious gathering into the spotlight.

Who Is Subodh Uniyal?

Subodh Uniyal is a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand and represents the Narendra Nagar constituency. He confronted Mehndi during the cultural programme, arguing that performers should respect the religious nature of the Navratri gathering. 

The Kunjapuri Fair is held in the Tehri district and combines religious observances with cultural performances. The on-stage confrontation has since become a talking point online.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister
Tags: Daler Mehndiviral video

RELATED News

VIRAL VIDEO | Disha Patani Rushes To Meet Tiger Shroff After Firing Incident, Appears Teary-Eyed In Emotional Clip

From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream

Bombay High Court To Hear Imran Khan’s Challenge To ‘Leave India’ Notice On October 26

From Salman Khan And Tiger Shroff To Kapil Sharma: 8 Bollywood Celebs On Bishnoi Gang’s Hit List — Who Faced Threats And Attacks

Sunny Deol’s Birthday Special: Suryaa Teaser Unveils His Fight Against Medical Corruption, Film To Release On…

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka High Court Gives Bar Council 45 Days To Track Lawyers Practising Without Clearing AIBE Within Two Years

M3M Foundation’s Seva Campaign Reaches Over One Lakh People in a Month

PAR vs TOR, Serie A: Check Parma vs Torino All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

AUS vs SA, 2nd Test: Why Is Josh Hazlewood Not Taking Field On Day 2 Against South Africa? Big Update On Australia Star

HIL vs HAZ, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Hilal vs Al Hazem All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

JOGI Ayurved inaugurates multi-specialty hospital in Surat

TOT vs COV, Premier League: Check Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

Women’s Premier League Auction 2027: Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux Headline 146-Player List

Pakistan vs England, 2nd ODI, Tri-Series 2026: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Watch Video: Alert CISF Jawan Catches Man Fleeing Jama Masjid Metro Station After Scanner Flags Suspicious Object

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘We Called You To Entertain People’: Daler Mehndi Faces Angry Showdown With Uttarakhand Minister

QUICK LINKS