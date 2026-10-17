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Home > Entertainment News > VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo

In the promo, Karishma and Prince come face-to-face years after appearing on Splitsvilla 8. Recalling their past connection, Karishma teases Prince about how things played out between them on the show, accusing him of ditching her.

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 17:54 IST

Reality TV fans are getting a dose of nostalgia as Prince Narula reunites with his former Splitsvilla 8 connection Karishma Talwar in a new promo for Roadies Rebirth. What makes the reunion interesting is Karishma’s playful reminder of their past equation, as she tells Prince, “You ditched me.” The exchange has brought back memories of their time on the dating reality show, with host Rannvijay Singha and gang leader Neha Dhupia also joining in on the banter. 

Karishma Talwar Reminds Prince Narula Of Their Splitsvilla 8 Equation

In the promo, Karishma and Prince come face-to-face years after appearing on Splitsvilla 8. Recalling their past connection, Karishma teases Prince about how things played out between them on the show, accusing him of ditching her.

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The lighthearted exchange adds a nostalgic twist to Roadies Rebirth, bringing together two familiar faces from the earlier days of reality television. Rannvijay and Neha also join the conversation, making the reunion a memorable moment in the promo.

Their interaction has caught the attention of viewers who remember the drama and relationships that made Splitsvilla 8 a talking point. 

Watch The Viral Video

What Happened Between Prince Narula And Karishma Talwar On Splitsvilla 8?

Prince Narula and Karishma Talwar appeared on MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015. Although they shared a connection during their time on the show, Prince eventually won the season alongside Anuki Tchokhonelidze. Karishma finished as a runner-up alongside Zaan Khan.

Prince went on to win Bigg Boss 9 and establish himself as one of Indian reality television’s prominent personalities. His return to Roadies as a gang leader has now brought his earlier reality-show journey back into the spotlight.  The reunion with Karishma adds another layer of nostalgia to Roadies Rebirth, especially for viewers who followed their journey more than a decade ago.

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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo
Tags: Karishma TalwarPrince Narula

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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo

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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘You Ditched Me’: Karishma Talwar Confronts Prince Narula Over Their Splitsvilla 8 Past In Roadies Rebirth Promo

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