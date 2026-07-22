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Home > Entertainment News > Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan Again; Viral Videos Surface

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan Again; Viral Videos Surface

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made a quiet, barefoot visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. Visuals show the couple seeking blessings following RCB's championship run and their ongoing spiritual journey.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Image Credits- Instagram/@varindertchawla
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Image Credits- Instagram/@varindertchawla

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 17:55 IST

The star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma was spotted once again in the streets of Vrindavan. Recent videos making rounds on Instagram show the couple going barefoot in the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram to seek the blessings and guidance of Premanand Ji Maharaj.



Keeping it very lowkey, the couple were spotted in very casual attire, Anushka was in a white salwar suit with blue flower prints whereas Virat was in a brown shirt and off-white pants with their faces covered by masks to try to hide their identity during the visit.

What Prompted ‘Virushka’s’ Latest Spiritual Trip?

This is not the first visit of the couple; rather, it signifies one of their regular pilgrimages, where they seek peace and perspective on life from this place.

In the past, the couple visited the ashram shortly after Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their second successive IPL title victory, with Kohli scoring a total of 675 runs. Their disciples observed that they quietly spent some time praying, had prasad, and departed from the place having their foreheads smeared with sandalwood tilak.

During the last few years, Anushka and Virat have paid several visits to the ashram of Premanand Maharaj in search of a satsang about how to handle fame and life balance.

Kohli on Team Balance and Sustained Success

Although both of them keep their religious practices and professional activities separate from each other, Kohli has recently expressed his views about the attitude he now possesses in order to be successful on the field.

On talking about team dynamics due to his strong performance during tournaments, Kohli focused on maturity more than pressure:

“I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance and strength. It doesn’t feel like the same pressure as previous years because we knew the ability we had in the room. If we stick to our cricket and execute our plans, the maturity and composure of the guys will always show through.”

Life Outside the Spotlight

The celebrity duo, married in December 2017 and parents to Vamika and Akaay, have gradually started giving preference to living a life of tranquillity away from all the madness that comes with being in the limelight. Whether they are traveling abroad for international cricket matches or going barefoot to ashrams in Uttar Pradesh, the duality of their lives is gaining widespread attraction.

ALSO READ: Who Won The Oscar For Best Actor The Year You Were Born? Full List From 1929 To 2026

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Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan Again; Viral Videos Surface

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Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan Again; Viral Videos Surface

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Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan Again; Viral Videos Surface
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan Again; Viral Videos Surface
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan Again; Viral Videos Surface
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan Again; Viral Videos Surface

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