In the unseen pictures from their dreamy wedding, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look beautiful as they pose for the camera. He captioned his picture as Can't believe it been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday, the time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my Best friend and my soul mate. Mine forever. The picture in a span of 35 minutes has garnered more than 839k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their chemistry.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s first wedding anniversary: Finally! the duo release their wedding video on YouTube, watch inside

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s first wedding anniversary: It was one year ago when the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma made their relationship official by tying the knot at Tuscany, Italy. Recently, on December 10, 2018, Anushka Sharma took a break from her busy schedule to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with hubby in Australia who is busy with cricket matches. As the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures from their wedding day.

In the unseen pictures from their dreamy wedding, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look beautiful as they pose for the camera. He captioned his picture as Can’t believe it been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday, the time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my Best friend and my soul mate. Mine forever. The picture in a span of 35 minutes has garnered more than 839k likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their chemistry. Take a look at their pictures here:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero. The movie is set to release this year on the occasion of Christmas on December 21, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More