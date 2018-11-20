As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gear up to celebrate one year of together, the duo have recreated their adorable chemistry for an ad. The ad is for the same brand that brought the duo together on-screen for the first time before the duo tied the knot. Received over 1 million likes in an hour, the video is a visual treat for all Virushka fans.

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. After years of keeping their relationship under wraps, their secret wedding came as a pleasant surprise for all their fans last year. However, what stole everyone’s attention along with their adorable wedding photos was clothing line Manyavar Mohey’s ad in which they featured as a couple just a month before tying the knot.

As their union completes one year, the makers of the ad have released a sequel of the same in which Virat and Anushka can be renewing their wedding vows. In the duo, they can be seen advising a to-be-married couple about the perks of marriage at their wedding ceremony. Pointing out each other’s flaws like a married couple to expressing their admiration for each other’s cute habits, the ad is a visual treat for all Virushka fans.

Have a look at the ad here:

On November 20, Anushka took to her official Instagram account to share the promo with her fans and followers on social media. Sharing the video, she captioned they celebrate love everyday. Interestingly, the video, which was shared just an hour ago, has already garnered 1 million views and the number is increasing with every passing second reflecting their stardom and massive fan base. With this, the social media users cannot stop complimenting their adorable and oh-so-cute chemistry in the comment section.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma, who was recently seen in the film Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan, will star in the much-awaited film Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film will hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Zero is one of the most anticipated films of 2018.

