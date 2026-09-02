Why Did Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Move To London? Madhuri Dixit’s Husband Dr Shriram Nene Reveals What They Wanted

The choice of making London their permanent home by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has always been an interesting matter for their fans, considering that the couple prefers living a more private life and not letting their family matters come into the limelight. Recently, the husband of Madhuri Dixit, Dr. Shriram Nene, shared about an interaction he had with Anushka that may help understand what the couple was looking for outside their country.

As Dr. Shriram Nene says, what Virat and Anushka desired was something very hard to get in India, due to their stardom, and that was privacy and a normal life.

Why Did Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Choose London?

Commenting on the discussion he had with Anushka Sharma, Dr Nene revealed that the idea was on their mind to move to London since the kind of attention that they were receiving was making it hard for them to revel in their success.

For one of the country’s leading cricketers and one of the leading actors in Bollywood, even normal family outings can quickly become a public event. According to Dr Nene, that has been one of the key factors in their preference for London.

Dr Shriram Nene Says Virat And Anushka Wanted To Raise Their Kids Normally

Furthermore, Nene even drew the decision back to Virat and Anushka’s children Vamika and Akaay. According to him, the only thing that the couple desired was the chance to parent them in a normal way without everything being watched.

Virat and Anushka have always strived to keep their children away from the eyes of the public. They have never put Vamika and Akaay in the limelight and have asked photographers not to do so. Their love for privacy in another country is therefore understandable in light of their previous parenting style.

Dr Nene Compares Their Experience With Life Alongside Madhuri Dixit

Nene also drew upon his personal experience. Since he is married to Madhuri Dixit, he knows what it is like to be married to one of the most recognizable names of Indian cinema. He stated that he never has any trouble dealing with people, but even he finds it hard to deal with the constant barrage of people asking for pictures when they start to interfere with his private moments, including lunch and dinner.

According to Nene, this problem may be even more severe for Madhuri. He and Madhuri were living in America for several years since their wedding in 1999 and came back to India in 2011. Thus, this experience provided him with the knowledge of the difference between living anonymously abroad and being a star in India.

Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Permanently Settled In London?

There have been reports of Virat and Anushka spending more time with Vamika and Akaay in London and settling in the UK capital city as their family’s main home base. Nevertheless, Virat and Anushka have never released an elaborate statement clarifying the details about the move.

This needs to be highlighted because Dr Nene has spoken in light of the discussion that he had with Anushka. It cannot be considered as another official announcement from Virat and Anushka.

Virat And Anushka Have Long Prioritised Privacy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy in December 2017 and have been blessed with a daughter Vamika in 2021, followed by a son Akaay in 2024. The couple has consistently restricted access that they allow people to their personal lives in the course of time.

Anushka has also refrained herself from her acting career since she acted in Zero in 2018, whereas Virat is still considered one of the most famous players in international cricket. For this couple, it seems like London has provided an atmosphere where they can live normally as the huge popularity they possess does not permit them in India.

And as per Dr Shriram Nene, that was exactly what they wanted.

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