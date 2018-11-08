Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their first Diwali post-wedding with cheer, grace and charm. Extending their wishes to their fans and followers on social media, the celebrity couple shared photos in which they look absolutely magical together. In the photos, Virat and Anushka can be seen posing for the camera in their festive outfits.

As the celebrations of Diwali filled with surroundings with fervour and cheer, our Bollywood celebrities did not hold back from sharing photos of their Diwali celebrations and making a style statement with their festive outfits. Known to keep their private life away from the media glare, Bollywood’s much-loved power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma surprised their fans on November 8 as they posted photos of their first Diwali celebration as a married couple.

Standing in a beautiful balcony lit with festive lights, Virat and Anushka look absolutely magical as they pose together for the photo. While Virat is looking dapper in a white designer kurta pyjama, Anushka is looking charming in a light brown saree. To amp up her look, Anushka has completed her look with a choker necklace, matching earrings and her hair tied in a bun. Sharing the photo on his official Instagram account, Virat wished everyone a very happy and prosperous Diwali.

Along with Virat, Anushka also shared a photo on her Instagram account and extended her wishes. Shared just a few hours ago, the photos have received 2.7 million and 1.4 million likes already and are taking social media by storm. In the comment section under the photo, the duo’s fans and followers cannot stop complimenting their adorable chemistry and wishing them a very Happy Diwali.

In an interview with a fashion and lifestyle magazine, Anushka Sharma opened up about her life after marriage for the first time and stated that marriage does not feel any different. Since she and Virat are constantly working, they hardly get to spend time with each other. She added that although they are living in the same house, they have hardly spent any time in it. Therefore, for them, home is like a vacation.

Work-wise, Anushka will be seen in the much-anticipated film Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More