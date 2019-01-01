Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have bid 2018 a perfect goodbye in Sydney. To wish everyone a happy new year, Virat has shared adorable photos of the duo on his Instagram account. In the photos shared by Virat, the couple can be seen looking absolute picture-perfect together and are making fans go gaga over their adorable chemistry. Have a look at Virat and Anushka's latest photo here-

One of the most adored and loved couples of celebrity brigade, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Sydney spending some quality time with each other on New Year. As a pleasant surprise for all the Virushka fans, Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account to share picture-perfect photos of the duo from their new year celebrations.

Wishing everyone a Happy new year, Virat shared a photo in which he can be seen posing with Anushka for the camera. In the photo, while Anushka looks stunning in a one-shoulder dress and white heels with her hair tied in a tight bun and styled with plum lipstick, Virat looks dapper in a semi formal suit. In an another photo shared by the duo, they can be seen posing for an adorable selfie.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already crossed 3 million views on Instagram and is making everyone go gaga over their super-cute photos. Before this, Virat had also shared a selfie that is melting everyone’s hearts. No wonder, the duo break the Internet every time share a new photo or video.

