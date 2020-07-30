Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli cricketer spouse, contributed to Assam, Bihar flood relief, and urged people to do so to support people in those regions. In a post they've vowed to contribute to the relief funds and also encouraged people to donate.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli have donated towards Assam, Bihar flood relief and have asked people to do so too to help people in those states. The ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actor along with Kohli, in a statement on Instagram, announced that they have pledged to donate to the relief funds and also urged people to contribute as well.

It read, “While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood.

“The couple further added, “While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Virat and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations (Action Aid India, Rapid Response and Goonj) that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare.”

The power couple also urged fellow citizens to try and extend their help to people of these two states. They said, “If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations.”

As many as 3,847,531 people have been affected due to floods in Bihar and 25,116 people at shelter homes, said Bihar government.

According to the flood report in Assam, a total of 5671,029 people have been affected from 5,305 villages.