Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Friday shared a picture with a brown colour dog on Twitter. The picture was clicked in a supermarket and later shared by Virat Kohli. With the picture, Virat wrote, "Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us."

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday shared a picture with her wife and actor Anushka Sharma with a dog. Virat and Anushka eventually met a dog in a supermarket and clicked a pic, which is trending on the internet. The picture was shared by captain Kohli on his Twitter account that shows Virat and Anushka’s love for the dogs. With the picture, Virat Kohli wrote, “Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us.”

Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us 😍🐶 pic.twitter.com/Uu2AyiZCfn — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 24, 2018

The picture was taken by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been spending a good time with his wife Anushka Sharma in England. The skipper looks chilled out in the picture as team India won the Nottingham test match. Kohli led team India defeated the hosts by 203 runs to bounce back from 2 bitter defeats in the first 2 Tests against England.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More