Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is known for her style and glamour, is currently in London spending some quality time with her husband Virat Kohli, supporting team India in the World Cup. Recently, the actor has shared some pictures on Instagram,, have a look–

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are among most adorable duo of the industry who leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans. Whether it is proving on-screens or spending quality time with each other, the couple masters the talent of excelling in both professional and personal life. Together the duo leaves no stone unturned to support each other in every thick and thin. After wrapping her shoot schedules in Australia, Anushka Sharma is currently in London supporting Team India with their captain Virat Kohli for the World Cup.

Recently, the actor shared some pictures capturing some silly moments with her hubby Virat Kohli. Dressed in a cream white dress and a pair of sneakers, the actor is looking alluring in her recent pictures. Meanwhile, Virat is looking dapper dressed in a black striped loose shirt and shorts with sneakers.

Anushka Sharma is among the stunning actors who leaves no chance of giving major fashion goals with her stylish attires. The actor last appeared in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero with costars Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.

Anushka Sharma did her acting debut from the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 with Shah Ruh Khan. Post to which, the actor appeared in Band Baaja Baaraat with Ranveer Singh. Since then, the actor is appearing in a series of hit films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Bombay Velvet, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Sanju and Sui Dhaaga.

Take a look at some adorable pictures of the duo–

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App