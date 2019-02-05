In a recent interview with a leading daily, Anushka said that she loves being with Virat Kohli as everything between them is transparent and nothing seems pretentious. She even went on to say that we both are very honest people who don't like to pretend or make up things so it is like a breath of fresh air.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have taken the internet by storm with their adorable pictures from their latest workcation. As the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli toured countries with his team and won everywhere, Anushka tagged along with hubby and made his work a vacation as well! as they wandered around the streets, went on treks among nature and clicked so many pictures that even after being back in India the duo is still posting from the vacay!

Recently, a few hours back Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle to share another picture of them walking hand in hand amid nature. He had the captioned the picture as Mine? Anushka Sharma. The post has received 1.5 million likes in a span of just a few hours and the comments section is jampacked with compliments on their chemistry. Look at their adorable photo here:

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In the movie, she played the role of a scientist. The movie was a huge success at the box office and earned crores of money. As of yet, Anushka hasn’t signed any projects but we hope she does soon! Anushka made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

