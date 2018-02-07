Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his better half Anushka Sharma can be seen making their first public appearance post-wedding in the season six of popular chat show Koffee with Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. While Virat is leading India's charge in South Africa, Anushka is gearing up for her latest release Pari.

In the dying era of Indian television, talk show Koffee with Karan is certainly a breath of fresh air. The show ratings have continued to surge every passing season with a host of top Bollywood celebrities gracing the Karan Johar hosted chat show. The upcoming season: Koffee with Karan 6 is going to be a no different affair with some big names set to appear on the couch. If reports are to be believed India’s ‘favourite’ star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all set to make their first public appearance post marriage on Koffee with Karan.

Several Bollywood celebrities across five seasons have appeared on the show opening about their personal and professional lives. A number of secrets are spilt on the show and some of the confessions also spark certain controversies and rumours. Apart from the revelation, the show also showcases the bond the Bollywood celebrities share with each other. If Anushka and Virat show up on the chat show, it will be the first time in the history of the show that a cricketer will be on the couch.

As per reports, Karan Johar who is currently busy with his upcoming projects would continue to host the show. However, it is still not clear as to when exactly will the shoot begin or the show will be aired. But reports suggest the makers are in talks with Karan to sort out dates and decide when they would like to telecast the show.

The report also claims that the makers are trying to get Anushka and Virat share the couch in the upcoming season of Koffee with Karan. If it all goes well, Virushka will be making their first appearance together on national television post marriage. Last time Anushka was seen sharing the couch with Katrina Kaif and was later joined by Arjun Kapoor in the conversation.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple was recently in South Africa where team India is currently tussling with the Proteas in the ongoing series. Anushka, however, returned back to India to catch up her schedules for Anand L Rai’s upcoming project ‘Zero’ which also stars Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. She will be also seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in ‘Sui Dhaaga.’ Her latest flick ‘Pari’ is set to hit the theatres on March 2.