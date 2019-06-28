Anushka Sharma recently shared a happy picture of herself on her official Instagram account. While millions of fans leave adorable comments on her photo, it is Virat Kohli's comment that is winning hearts on social media.

She brings diverse characters to life on the big screen, he holds the attention of millions when he steps on the cricket pitch, we are talking about none other than Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. When the couple comes together, it is sheer love and magic. Recently, Anushka shared a happy picture of herself and captioned a quote by Audrey Hepburn, “Happy girls are the prettiest”.

As she flashes a bright smile in a train, Anushka looks stunning in the black and white photo. However, it is Virat Kohli’s mushy comment on the photo that is making everyone go awww! Commenting on the post, Virat said that she is the prettiest all the time. Along with Virat, celebrities like Sania Mirza and Anaita Shroff Adajania have left adorable comments on the post.

Earlier this year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli joined forces for several brands like Myntra and Google Duo. Whenever the duo share their adorable photos on social media, it goes viral in no time. They make a picture-perfect couple and there are no doubts about it. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in November 2017.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is currently leading Team India at World Cup 2019. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is yet to announce her next project.

