On Monday, American singer Julia Micheals took to her official Instagram account to share a stunning selfie and the Internet is aghast to see the uncanny resemblance between the two celebrities. With a strong jawline and striking eyes, it would not be wrong to say that Julia and Anushka do look alike.

The Internet has been set abuzz with Anushka Sharma and her doppelganger Julia Michaels, an American singer and songwriter. The news is so aired that the two celebrities even interacted on Twitter joking about it. However, fans went berzerk, when Julia asked Anushka if she’d like to trade places for a day. Ever since then, Twitterati has been reacting profoundly. Some with their strict disapproval of Julia’s proposal and others with Virat Kohli memes. What would have been Virat Kohli’s reaction is something the Twitterati have guessed and posted on Twitter and some of them are hilarious. But, nevertheless, it is something that you should definitely check out.

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, got hitched with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, in December 2017. The duo got married in Italy, in an intimate wedding with close friends and family members present at the ceremony. Ever since then Anushka and Virat’s Instagram posts have become a fan favourite and unavoidably make headlines. So, it is only natural for fans to wonder what Virat Kohli’s reaction would be when he saw his wife’s lookalike stories on the Internet.

Here are some of the reactions to Julia’s day trade suggestion to Anushka:

Are you sure? 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/Pg0XhnANBW — The Person You Hate (@ichbin009) February 5, 2019

Virat be like 😂 pic.twitter.com/3UgWTOeC0q — Sir Chahal (@SirChahal) February 6, 2019

While Zero didn’t get the desired results at the box-office, Anushka’s other movie also hit theatres in 2018 – Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan, which also did moderate business. Meanwhile, Anushka has not announced any new project post the release of Zero.

