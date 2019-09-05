Virat Kohli on his first meeting with Anushka Sharma: In his latest interview with Graham Bensinger, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has recalled his first meeting with Anushka Sharma. He admitted that he was so nervous while meeting Anushka that he cracked a lame joke.

Virat Kohli on his first meeting with Anushka Sharma: I was very nervous and cracked a lame joke Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka sharma are one of the most loved couple of Bollywood. They are most commonly known as “virushka”. Virushka have been giving us couple goals since forever, be it their lavish wedding, their romantic getaways or mushy pictures, they are loved by millions.

The cricketer recalled being extremely nervous when he first met Anushka Sharma, while speaking to American sports reporter, Graham Bensingar, Virat remembered being so nervous that he ended up cracking a very silly joke. The cricketer revealed that he first met Anushka on the sets of a shampoo commercial. Before the shooting, he got very nervous when he was informed that Anushka Sharma is also going to be a part of the commercial as he didn’t possess any acting skills. On the other hand, Anushka was on top of her game at that time. The nervousness made Virat to crack a silly joke which left him feeling embarrassed.

Meanwhile, Anushka maintained her composure and looked quite confident. He tried to cover his nervousness with humor but failed. He remembered noticing her height first and tried to charm her with his humor. The ad campaign went on for 3 days and the couple hit off quickly as both of them belonged to a similar family background, which helped their budding friendship. They both share the love for animals and are proud dog parents. Despite being from different fields, they understood each other and had many similarities. With time, they fell in love and now, they are Virushka for the world.

In December 2017, Virushka had secret wedding in Italy in the presence of close family and friends and left the whole world surprised. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. She is yet to announce her next project on the big screen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App