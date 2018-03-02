Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on his wife Anushka Sharma after watching her latest flick Pari, which hit the theatres on Friday. Kohli rated Anushka's performance in the horror flick as one of her best till date and admitted that he got acred while watching the movie. Pari has garnered rave reviews from film critics and is being called a stand out supernatural story which is rare in mainstream Bollywood.

Anushka Sharma’s chilling performance in her recent horror flick Pari has earned her rave reviews from the film critics across the country. Her performance apart from leaving her fans in awe of her acting has also got husband Virat Kohli talking. The Indian cricket team captain was all praises for his wife after watching Pari and applauded the Bollywood actresses’ solid performance in the film. According to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma has aced her character in Pari and its one of her best performances till date.

Virat had earlier expressed his excitement for Pari and shared a poster of the movie before its release. The Anushka Sharma starrer hit the theatres on Friday and the shows remained houseful. Audiences were mesmerised by Anushka’s scary look in first of its kind role donned by the Bollywood diva. For several fans, it stood out as one of the best mainstream Bollywood horror films and it was no surprise that Virat who had seen the film in a special screening in Mumbai with Anushka’s family was also impressed.

“Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife’s best work ever! 🤩 One of the best films I’ve seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you @AnushkaSharma,” he wrote on Twitter.

Anushka Sharma and team Pari had left no stones unturned in attracting the audience to the theatres for a sensational experience. The actress had unveiled a number of teasers in the build-up to the release which garnered positive reviews from fans. Earlier Virat had shared a post on Instagram urging the fans to go for Pari. “Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already ❤. Can’t wait 😃,” he had written on Instagram with a poster of the film.

Pari: Not a fairytale is a horror film directed by debutant Prosit Roy and stars Anushka Sharma in lead role with Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor and Mansi Multani in supporting roles. Pari managed to impress the fans and the audience reviews have revealed that the film sends chill down the spines and is one of the best work till date by Anushka. It’s the third film by Anushka’s home production: Clean Slate Films.

The actress is busy with a number of other exciting projects and will be back on the big screen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero alongside Katrina Kaif. She will be next seen with Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaga. She also has played a cameo in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Dutt’ which has Ranbir Kapoor playing the veteran actor’s character.

