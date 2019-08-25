In a candid chat with Vivian Richards, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli opens up on the relationship with wife Anushka Sharma.

In a recent chit chat with Richards, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli said that Anushka being wife is the biggest blessing to him. The actors never miss a chance to offer PDA on social media. Anushka miss no chance to support the husband. She has been there with Indian skipper all along the World Cup happened just to support and relax him.

Virat Kohli always accepts his love for the wife in public and recently he called her the biggest blessing. The BBCI shared that video of chit chat among Virat Kohli and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards where the Indian skipper is playing as anchor and West Indies legendary player seems to answer his questions. However, in follow, Virat Kohli opens up on the beautiful relationship with wife Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma is a famous Bollywood celebrity who is already known for her phenomenal performances in many films. The actress has begun with her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The film was a big hit and Shah Rukh Khan starre gives her a huge kick to start the career. Anushka proved her quality every time. She does astonishing in the films Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baja Baraat, NH 10, Sultan, Sui Dhaaga, PK, Jab Tak Hai Jaam and many more.

Till now there is no expected schedule declared from the side of the actress, but there are rumours that soon she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. However, Virat Kohli is busy with the test series and handling the responsibility of captain in the absence of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Here are some astonishing and endearing photos of Virushka, the couple is most lovable and trending on social media, Have a look at the sizzling chemistry of these two.

