Indian team captain Virat Kohli, is quite a sensation on social media owing to his massive popularity among the fans. The right-handed batsman, has hardly escaped any occasion to not to share with his fans. Even the fans can’t get enough of his any update. Now, Virat’s fan page has shared a photograph on Instagram and it has made every Viratians day. He is seen sitting on the top of the hill.

As usual, in the photograph, Anushka’s hubby Virat looks dapper in denim shorts and a grey shirt. He is seen flaunting his tattoo in the photo.

Recently, on becoming the second fastest Indian batsman to score 6000 Test runs, The Southampton Hotel gave a sweet gesture to congratulate Virat Kohli. Sharing a photograph on Instagram, in the caption, Virat thanked the Harbour Hotel.

Every now and then, the couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen indulging in PDAs. Take a look at some of the popular PDAs which have made the fans go crazy.

Check out some recent photos:

Recently, in a chat show, Virat Kohli credited his success to Anushka Sharma. Virat went all praises for his lady luck on a chat show. From calling Anushka his lady luck and himself as brainless, Virat answered every question in the most candid manner.

He said that he had no brains before and ever since the lady luck had come into his life, she had taught him a lot of things. He added that he had learnt a lot, and became more sensible in the last 4 years. She had taught him how to be more patient and taught him how to utilise the position he was to the fullest.

Refreshing the memories of the tour of England in 2014, he quoted that it was Anushka who continuously motivated him throughout the tour. After this, we all must say Anushka proves to be really a supportive wife for Virat Kohli.

