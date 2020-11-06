Anushka Sharma on Friday posted two loved-up pictures with Virat Kohli from his 32nd birthday celebrations. While one of the pictures sees Anushka resting her face alongside Kohli's face as they embrace, the other one sees her kissing him on the cheeks.

A day after she celebrated her cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s 32nd birthday with him in Dubai, actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Friday ended the birthday celebrations by posting two loved-up pictures with him.

The ‘PK,’ actor took to Instagram to share the two love-soaked pictures and chose to express all of her feelings for her better half with no words and just a heart emoji. While one of the pictures sees Anushka resting her face alongside Kohli’s face as they embrace, the other one sees her kissing him on the cheeks.

The couple had earlier in the year announce that they are expecting their first child together. They are currently in Dubai where Kohli has been playing in the Indian Premier League.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 5, 2020 at 12:52pm PST

As Indian skipper, Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday, West Indies’ batsman Chris Gayle on Thursday said he hopes that Kohli is able to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

“Happy birthday legend, @imVkohli…wish you many more KaKa! Bring it home for RCB,” Gayle tweeted.

Gayle and Kohli were teammates for RCB in the past, but for the last few editions, the Windies batsman has played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, RCB will be taking on SRH in the eliminator clash on Friday, November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner of that match will face the loser of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals clash to progress to the finals of the tournament.

