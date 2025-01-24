Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

The growing distance between Sehwag and Aarti became noticeable in recent months. The couple, who were once very active in sharing moments from their personal lives, started limiting their public appearances and social media interactions.

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Virender Sehwag, the former Indian cricketer, and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are reportedly set to part ways after 20 years of marriage. According to a report, the couple, who have been living separately for several months, are now facing the prospect of divorce.

The news comes as a shock to many fans who have followed the couple’s journey since their wedding in 2004.

Signs of Trouble in the Relationship

The growing distance between Sehwag and Aarti became noticeable in recent months. The couple, who were once very active in sharing moments from their personal lives, started limiting their public appearances and social media interactions.

Sehwag, known for being open about his family, shared Diwali photos in 2023 featuring his elder son, Aryaveer, and his mother, Krishna, but noticeably excluded any mention of his wife Aarti or their younger son, Vedant. This sparked rumors of an impending separation.

Social Media and Privacy Changes

In addition to their reduced public presence, there have been noticeable changes on social media. Sehwag unfollowed Aarti on Instagram, and Aarti, who has a verified profile with 178k followers, made her account private after divorce rumors began circulating.

Although Sehwag has not removed older photos of Aarti from his Instagram, the last photo featuring his wife was shared in April 2023. Furthermore, Sehwag did not post anything on their 20th wedding anniversary in April 2024, fueling further speculation about the state of their relationship.

A Love Story That Began in Childhood

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat’s relationship dates back to the 1980s, when they first met through family connections. Sehwag’s cousin married Aarti’s aunt, and the two became friends as children.

Sehwag, who was seven years old at the time, and Aarti, who was five, developed a close bond. As they grew older, Sehwag’s feelings for Aarti deepened, and at 21, he proposed to her. Their relationship culminated in a grand wedding in April 2004, held at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Aarti Ahlawat, born on December 16, 1980, in New Delhi, has led a low-profile life. She completed her education at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, later earning a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University. Throughout Sehwag’s cricketing career, Aarti was a supportive partner, staying out of the public eye but providing constant support. Despite her quiet presence, she was always there for her husband.

Virender Sehwag retired from international cricket in 2015 and has since taken on various roles, including serving on the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency. Despite the couple’s once-strong bond, recent signs suggest that their marriage is facing difficulties. However, neither Sehwag nor Aarti has officially confirmed the separation, leaving their personal lives open to public speculation.

The potential separation of Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat marks the end of a significant chapter in the lives of one of India’s most famous cricketing couples. While there has been no official statement from either party, the growing distance between them, coupled with changes in their social media behavior, suggests that their relationship is facing challenges.

Filed under

Aarti Ahlawat Virender Sehwag

