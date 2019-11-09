Nach Baliye 9 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh to enter as wild card: As per the latest reports, Begusarai fame Vishal Aditya Singh is soon going to make his entry in Bigg Boss season 13. Check details.

After the entry of 6 contestants via the wild card entry, Big Boss 13 is going to introduce a few more celebrities in the show. As per the rumors, Nach Baliye fame Vishal Aditya Singh is going to be the 7th contestant to join the show Bigg Boss 13 via wild card entry. As per the latest reports, Vishal Aditya Singh could join the show as a wild card entry. No official announcement has been made from the side of the actor or the show.

Vishal participated in a dance reality show recently named as Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The couple grabbed the limelight with their adorable acts and awesome dance moves. They also established themselves as the runners’ up in the show. Now that Nach Baliye season 9 has come to an end, Vishal Aditya Singh will be soon spotted as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss, as per the speculations. The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame actor also appeared in a popular show Chandrakanta.

A few popular names of Bigg Boss 13 including Tehseen Poonawalla, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana, Hindustani Bhau, Khesari Lal Yadav and Arhaan Khan entered the game as wild card contestants. With the entry of Vishal Aditya Singh, more fights and drama is expected in the house.

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been nominated by Big Boss for not obeying to the rules of the Bigg Boss house. Siddharth got nominated for reacting violently with Mahira Sharma in a task, on the other hand, Shehnaz Gill got nominated for violating the rules of Bigg Boss.

Vishal Aditya Singh made his debut in acting through the show Chandragupta Maurya. After some minor roled in a few daily soaps, he got a big break via Begusarai. After that, he mase his presence in shows like Chandrakanta and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

