Television star Vishal Aditya Singh recently opened up about his bond with costar Shivangi Joshi in show Begusarai and said that even after 5 years, he still addresses her as biwi.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh was among the finest contestants inside the house. From his way of analyzing things, performing well in tasks to taking stands for right things, Vishal Aditya Singh no doubt won hearts for his genuine personality. Apart from Bigg Boss, Vishal Aditya Singh has also made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his versatile roles in different shows. One of them was Begusarai where he shared the screens with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi.

Though it has been more than 5 years since the time the actors collaborated, both of them still share a great bond with each other. Both of them are currently busy with their ongoing commitments but their bond remains still intact. While interacting with a media portal, Vishal Aditya Singh recently revealed that even after the show he calls Shivangi as biwi as she played the role of his wife.

He added that both of them had a lot of fun while shooting. She added that she used to bring an extra lunch box for him and both of them share a great friendship bond with each other. He also said that when you have a good costar, your work becomes more perfect because of comfort. When asked about whether both of them will collaborate again, he said that nothing can be planned because of the current situation of the country.

On the work front, Vishal Aditya Singh did his acting debut with Chandragupta Maurya in 2011. Post to which he also appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Chandrakanta, Batchan Panda Ki Toli. Moreover, he also appeared in reality shows Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss and showcased his real side to his fans.

