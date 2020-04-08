Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are one of the most talked ex-couples of the television industry. At the time they both supported each other like best partners but at the same time, they behaved like they want nothing for each other.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are one of the most talked ex-couples of the television industry. The couple’s love and hate relationship did not begin the Bigg Boss house but we have also seen their major fight in Nach Baliye season 9. They also stayed in a love-hate zone during the entire show and have become the finalists as well because of their great on-stage chemistry.

They have tried a lot to make things better but it goes bad. After that Vishal Aditya Singh took entry to Bigg Boss season 13 and just after him Madhurima Tuli also entered. In Bigg Boss season 13 people have seen many ups and downs in their relationship. People got confused that what they are expected from each other and how they are behaving.

At the time they both supported each other like best partners but at the same time, they behaved like they want nothing for each other. Even their fight went physical and Madhurima Tuli was thrown out of the house for misbehaving and violence in the house. After that Vishal Aditya Singh also came out of the house due to lesser votes.

O the entire story, Vishal Aditya Singh said that he felt bad about what happened in the house but he will always have a soft corner for her. Whereas people doubted if they have created the scenes in Bigg Boss for TRP or it was the way they actually react. Stay connected to NewsX for more such updates.

