Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj has postponed his upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan due to their health concerns. He tweeted that while Irrfan Khan is down with Jaundice, Deepika is suffering from a resurfaced back issue caused during the shoot of Padmaavat. Earlier, the filmmaker had also clarified that the film is not based on Sapna Didi's life or titled 'Rani' as suggested.

After mesmerising the audiences with their adorable chemistry in Piku, Ace Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan will be starring in Vishal Bharadwaj’s upcoming film. However, their fans will have to now wait for a little longer for the film to finally hit the floors. Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj took to his Twitter handle to announce the delay and tweeted, “Pushing back film by a few months, @irrfank down with jaundice and @deepikapadukone with resurfaced back issue caused during Padmaavat. While prepping, was transported to Maqbool days. Stunning look tests, can’t wait to start shoot. Sending pyaar & duaaen to my Ustara and Afshan.”

Earlier, a close source to a leading daily had revealed that the much-anticipated film is based on Mafia queen Sapna Didi and has been titled as ‘Rani’. The source said, “Deepika has already started the preparation for her role of a Mafia queen and she is quite particular that she gets the tonality and body language as close to the late Sapna Didi who was once a terror for other gangsters. The shoot will begin by early March in Mumbai. After Padmaavat, her fans will love to see her in a whole new avatar of a lady don and hence she is really working meticulously to strike the right chord.”

Slamming all the floating rumours, Vishal clarified on his Twitter handle that the film is not based on Sapna Didi’s life or titled as ‘Rani’. He tweeted, “So amusing to find out that everyone except me knows the title of my upcoming film! This is absolutely false news, the movie is not titled ‘Rani’ and it is not based on Sapna Didi’s life.”

