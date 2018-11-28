Netflix India on Wednesday announced that Haider director Vishal Bhardwaj will direct Midnight’s Children web series, that will stream exclusively on Netflix soon. The novel shows India's transition from British colonialist period to independence, through the life of Saleem Sinai who is born the day India got Independent, on August 15, 1947.

The novel shows India’s transition from British colonialist period to independence, through the life of Saleem Sinai who is born the day India got Independent, on August 15, 1947. His whole life is a reflection of different Indian phases. Rushdie’s novel won Booker Prize in 1981. Earlier, in July, when Netflix announced that the book adaptation as web series, Rushdie had said that he was absolutely delighted that his book will have a life on Netflix, and was looking forward to working with the web series team.

Talking to a national daily, Simran Sethi, Director-Creative International Originals for Netflix said that the scope and scale of Midnight’s Children could only be translated by a creator with an expansive vision, depth of storytelling, and a nuanced knowledge of bringing characters to life. And they couldn’t have imagined anyone other than Vishal Bhardwaj as the showrunner on this series.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Vishal Bhardwaj had said that it was an incredible opportunity to translate one of the best literary works into a media accessible by millions of people around the world.

From Ishqiya, Maachis to Kaminey and Haider. Bhardwaj is known for his critically acclaimed work. His latest film Rangoon was also praised for its rich content but it was not such a big blockbuster on the silver screen.

