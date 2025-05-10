Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The countries have drawn criticism for their open support of Pakistan during the ongoing conflict.

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra


As diplomatic friction intensifies between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, Indian singer Vishal Mishra has publicly announced the cancellation of all his future performances in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The countries have drawn criticism for their open support of Pakistan during the ongoing conflict.

Vishal Mishra Says ‘No More Concerts’ in Turkey and Azerbaijan

Vishal Mishra, known for his global performances including the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, took to social media declaring,

“Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan! No leisure, no concerts! Mark My Words! Never!!”

His post follows reports that Turkey and Azerbaijan have aligned themselves diplomatically with Pakistan amid the growing hostilities with India.

In solidarity, EaseMyTrip Chairman Nishant Pitti also urged Indian citizens to reconsider traveling to Turkey and Azerbaijan. He emphasized that travel fuels the economies of these countries and called for a conscious decision to avoid empowering nations that oppose India’s stance.

“Travel is a powerful tool. Let’s not use it to empower those who don’t stand with us,” said Pitti, pointing out that in the previous year alone, 287,000 Indians traveled to Turkey and 243,000 to Azerbaijan.

He stressed the economic significance of tourism, noting that it accounts for 12% of Turkey’s GDP and 7.6% of Azerbaijan’s, alongside contributing 10% of jobs in both countries.

“Every rupee we spend abroad is a vote. Let’s spend it where our values are respected. Jai Hind,” he added.

Turkey and Azerbaijan Declare Support for Pakistan

According to reports from ANI, Azerbaijan backed Pakistan’s position regarding the India-Pakistan conflict and echoed Islamabad’s claims. Meanwhile, Turkey expressed solidarity with Pakistan and supported its demand for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror incident.

As the conflict escalates, Indian defense forces reported that Pakistan attempted drone incursions at nearly 36 locations—from Leh in Ladakh to Sir Creek in Gujarat—deploying between 300 and 400 drones. The Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralized many of these threats using both kinetic and electronic warfare techniques.

The Indian government has emphasized that the Pahalgam terror attack marked the true beginning of this conflict. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) with high-precision strikes.

Vishal Mishra

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
