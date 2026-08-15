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Home > Entertainment News > Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made

Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made

Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons has arrived in cinemas with a multi-generational cast, but the reported paycheques of its stars have also caught attention. The actor is said to have taken Rs 45 crore for the family entertainer, while Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Mamitha Baiju reportedly commanded considerably different fees.

Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 12:28 IST

Suriya’s latest release, Vishwanath And Sons, has plenty going for it: a family-centric story, a large ensemble cast and the Independence Day weekend behind it. But alongside the film itself, one set of numbers is attracting attention—the reported salaries of its cast. According to a Filmibeat report cited by the Times of India, Suriya is said to have received around Rs 45 crore for the film. The figure remains a reported remuneration and has not been officially confirmed by the actor or the makers.

Suriya Reportedly Takes Rs 45 Crore For Vishwanath And Sons

Suriya plays Sanjay Vishwanath, an accomplished international pistol shooter whose carefully ordered life is disrupted by family circumstances and an unexpected relationship. The role marks another change of pace for the actor, who has moved between action-heavy dramas, socially driven stories and more emotional characters throughout his career.

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The reported Rs 45-crore fee also stands out against figures previously associated with some of his films, making the remuneration one of the talking points around the new release.

Raveena Tandon, Radikaa Sarathkumar And Mamitha Baiju’s Reported Fees

The film brings together actors from different generations. Raveena Tandon is reportedly paid around Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. Her appearance is particularly notable because it marks her return to Tamil cinema after more than two decades. Her previous Tamil film was Aalavandhan, released in 2001.  Radikaa Sarathkumar, another veteran of South Indian cinema, is reportedly earning around Rs 40 lakh for her role.

Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju, who plays the female lead, is reportedly commanding between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 3 crore per film following her rise in popularity, particularly after Premalu.

About Vishwanath And Sons 

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath And Sons is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual family drama that mixes romance, humour and emotion. The film was released worldwide on August 14, 2026, giving it the advantage of the Independence Day holiday weekend.  The cast also includes Nasser, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy and others, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the music.

Interestingly, the film has also got off to a strong box-office start, reportedly collecting Rs 15.15 crore net in India and Rs 27.51 crore gross worldwide on Day 1, according to Sacnilk figures cited by Times of India.  For now, the real test is whether the Suriya-led family entertainer can turn its strong opening into a sustained theatrical run.

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Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made
Tags: Mamitha BaijuSuriyaVishwanath and Sons

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Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made

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Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made

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Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made
Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made
Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made
Vishwanath And Sons Cast Fee Revealed: Suriya Earned Rs 45 Crore For The Film; Here’s What Raveena Tandon, Radikaa And Mamitha Baiju Made

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