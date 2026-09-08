Vishwanath & Sons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Suriya-Mamitha Baiju Blockbuster To Stream In 5 Languages

The Vishwanath & Sons film starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju is all ready for its debut on OTT platforms after its success at the box office. The family drama film will be made available on Netflix starting September 11, 2026, giving viewers an opportunity to watch the movie yet again just a few weeks after it was released in theatres. Moreover, the movie will be dubbed in five different languages. These languages include Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

When And Where To Watch Vishwanath & Sons On OTT?

Vishwanath & Sons will be streaming only on Netflix starting from September 11, 2026. As it is a multilingual film, the viewers will be able to watch it in the languages Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. This film, which was previously released in theatres, is now getting an OTT premiere.

Vishwanath & Sons Had A Strong Box Office Run

The movie hit the theatres on August 14, 2026 and went on to make huge business at the box office. The success is also evident from the figures that have been revealed by the producers that the movie Vishwanath & Sons has collected more than Rs 260 crore all over the world.

What Is Vishwanath & Sons About?

It is a movie that depicts family drama revolving around relationships, generation gap, and conflict of emotions within a family. Suriya plays the lead role in the movie along with Mamitha Baiju, while the movie tries to maintain a balance between emotions of the family and entertainment in it.

Why The OTT Release Matters

The multi-language Netflix release of the movie offers Vishwanath & Sons an opportunity to connect with audiences from places other than where it will have a strong theatrical performance. For Suriya, the OTT release of his movie comes at a point when his movie is still fresh in the minds of people owing to its successful box office collection.

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