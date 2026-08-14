Vishwanath & Sons Review: 3/5, Suriya And Mamitha Baiju Hold Together A Warm Family Drama That Loses Its Way In The Second Half

Vishwanath & Sons Review: Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons looks set to live up to all expectations because of its fascinating plot, brilliant cast, and exceptional direction. The film directed by Venky Atluri, revolves around a man who has to deal with romance, parenthood and family issues simultaneously. All of these aspects are equally well-balanced and make for an excellent movie.

Nevertheless, it is during the second half of the movie that the plot seems to fall apart and the emotion quotient of the film increases dramatically.

Vishwanath & Sons Story: An Unusual Family Drama At Its Core

The story revolves around Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a proficient shooter whose life suddenly gets burdened with issues that have nothing to do with his sporting life. Fatherhood leads him to meet Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju.

This relationship forms the emotional fulcrum of the movie and issues regarding family and parenthood continue to fuel the plot. The huge age difference between the two characters would have made this movie just another love story had Atluri not tried to weave it into a family framework.

It is here that ‘Vishwanath & Sons’ comes out as most interesting. It is not merely a love story; it is more than that, it is how people react and change when faced with family responsibilities.

Unlike many other films, Suriya doesn’t need to rely on action or big moments for his success in this film. Suriya’s performance is good due to the fact that he keeps the character of Sanjay down to earth. The way he plays the role is mature and he succeeds in bringing that maturity into the emotional scenes. Suriya has been a consistent choice of the early audience as one of the biggest positive aspects of the movie. It is definitely refreshing to watch him play something else other than action.

Vishwanath & Sons allows him to simply perform and he does just that despite the fact that the script falls down later on.

Mamitha Baiju Brings Freshness To The Film

Another big plus is Mamitha Baiju. Playing Maddy, she has an effervescent charm that gels well with the lighter moments in the movie. Her pairing with Suriya gives a more authentic feel to the love affair, and she brings a lot of fresh air to the family parts as well.

Early reviews have kept emphasizing the performances of both Mamitha and Suriya, with their charm and emotional storytelling appreciated. Radhika Sarathkumar also lends gravitas to the family saga. The cast does not seem to be an afterthought in the movie, and it helps to keep the film’s family entertainer tone alive.

Venky Atluri’s Dialogues Work Better Than The Second-Half Writing

Where Venky Atluri’s writing shines the most is in the dialogue. The dialogue, especially that in the humorous and emotional family parts, provides much of the warmth to the film. The film also gains from the fact that the director manages to juggle between humour and emotion without making the early parts too serious.

It is an important balance because the subject matter itself would have been too sentimental. Unfortunately, this control does not last throughout the film’s running time. The first half of the film is said to be more disciplined, giving sufficient space to the main plot. The second half brings in new emotional elements, and it is from here that the film starts losing its freshness.

Vishwanath & Sons Second Half Is Where The Film Slips

This is the most crucial flaw of the film. It gets increasingly melodramatic towards the second half and some of the side stories are not as compelling as the primary narrative. Also, the humour factor gets diluted as well, making the latter part slow compared to the earlier one.

However, this is all the more disappointing considering the fact that the film had already built up a certain rhythm by then. Once that rhythm is lost, the emotional moments become too much of an effort. But the problem lies only with the script and not with the performances. Suriya, Mamitha and Radhika manage to do justice with their roles despite the flaws in the surrounding script.

Does The Climax Bring Vishwanath & Sons Back On Track?

Fortunately, the movie seems to regain some of its emotional power toward the end. The ending is good and some people might even call it satisfying and emotionally powerful. While it does not manage to negate all the negatives of the latter part of the movie, it certainly does ensure that the movie ends on a more positive note than what it did in the middle. This is important for a family drama. Even if the trip is an uneven one, the emotional reward has to hit, and that is what seems to happen in Vishwanath & Sons.

Vishwanath & Sons Review: Final Verdict

Vishwanath & Sons may not be the perfect family entertainer, but there is enough substance in it to justify watching the film at the theatre. Suriya gives the best performance in the film, Mamitha Baiju adds freshness to the story, and dialogues written by Venky Atluri suit the film as long as it stays focused on families and emotions.

The problem arises because of the second half of the film where the emotional content is stretched beyond a point and the subplots lack the effect that the rest of the movie has. The script also fails to maintain the simplicity seen in the first half. Nevertheless, the film continues to remain wholesome and emotional with strong performances.

For audiences looking for a warm family drama rather than an action-heavy Suriya film, Vishwanath & Sons should work as a decent one-time watch.

Rating: 3/5

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