Vishwaroopam 2 actor Andrea Jeremiah in an interview was noted saying that Kamal Haasan is a wonderful artist. The upcoming action thriller Vishwaroopam 2 is all set to hit the theatres today, August 10. Kamal Haasan directorial, the movie is a sequel of Vishwaroopam that was released in 2013. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah and Shekhar Kapur, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor will produce the Hindi remake of Vishwaroopam 2 as Vishwaroop 2.

Superstar Kamal Haasan is all set to entertain hi huge fan following with the upcoming movie Vishwaroopam 2. One of the most anticipated movies of Tamil cinema, the thriller film is the sequel of 2013’s Vishwaroopam. Taramani star Andrea Jeremiah will be seen essaying a pivotal role. South diva was noted talking about the experience of working with Kamal Haasan. The actor further said that she didn’t feel intimidated by actors or stars because she was never exposed to films. The star has worked with the Vishwaroopam 2 actor Kamal Haasan, she did not feel the pressure of working with a superstar as she didn’t grow up watching his films. Calling him wonderful, the actress has respect and admiration for the actor as an artist.

The upcoming actor thriller Vishwaroopam 2 is all set to hit the theatres today, August 10. Kamal Haasan directorial, the movie is a sequel of Vishwaroopam that was released in 2013. Written by Kamal Haasan and Atul Tiwari, Vishwaroopam 2 actor Kamal Haasan will be seen essaying the role of RAW Agent Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri.

The huge fan followings of Vishwaroopam actors have already started praising the performances of Kamal Haasan, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Waheeda Rehman, Deepak Jethi. Giving the movie 4 stars, one of the fans of Kamal Haasan was noted saying that only Kamal Haasan can do it. This second installment Vishwaroopam 2 is really killing in its plot. Some portions are larger than life and filmy too but the message is Loud & clear.

Review: #Vishwaroopam2… The movie is a MUST- WATCH… simple story but brilliant execution… @ikamalhaasan nailed it agn.. well written, directed n acted… pre-interval superb… post interval little slow pace but picked up soon after an emotional scene n song (1/3) — Simran Singh (@FilmySingh13) August 9, 2018

