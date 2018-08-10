Vishwaroopam 2 movie review: After much anticipation, Kamal Haasan-starrer Vishwaroopam 2 has hit the cinema screens today on August 10, 2018. Helmed, written and bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, Vishwaroopam 2 is the sequel of 2013's Vishwaroopam.

Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film Vishwaroopam 2 has finally hit the screens on August 10, 2018. Helmed and bankrolled by the man himself, Vishwaroopam 2 is the sequel Vishwaroopam that had hit the screens in 2013. With Kamal Haasan, actors like Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Waheeda Rehman and Deepak Jethi are also seen playing a prominent role in the film.

Giving the film 1.5 stars, Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV wrote that the much-awaited film is nothing but an empty shell as it comes across as an incoherent muddle that is not even average in terms of quality. He further added that hopelessly stuck in the past, Vishwaroopam 2 is a step backwards.

In her review for Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and wrote that Vishwaroopam 2 is an incoherent mess. With a choppy plot that carelessly goes on hopping continents and time zones, even Kamal Haasan as a patriotic RAW agent fails to rise above the inept script.

With 2.5 stars, Rachit Gupta in his review for TOI wrote that as the film continues to present a continuation in the sequel, the end result reflects a long drawn film that does not always feel coherent. Apart from being indulgent, the film is also a bit too tedious despite its slick execution. He further added that Vishwaroopam 2 is a classic example of an overkill.

