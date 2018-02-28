Jatin Valmiki has come to pay his tribute to the lady who helped him financially to support the surgery of his brother who was suffering from a brain tumor. He told that the Sridevi helped him with Rs 1 lakh for the operation and also helped to get Rs 1 lakh concession from the hospital.

Well, this is a story of Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man hailing from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside the residence of Sridevi to pay his tribute to the legendary actress. After the sudden demise of Sridevi, the entire country went through a sudden shock. Unfortunately, the actress died in Dubai and took around two days to bring her mortal remains back to India. Since the Sunday morning as the news of Sridevi’s untimely death has been surfaced, millions of fans are waiting outside her Andheri residence to pay their tribute. They have been gathered to have the last look of their favorite actress who has suddenly left them.

One such well-wisher from them is Jatin Valmiki. Valmiki has come to pay his tribute to the lady who helped him financially to support the surgery of his brother who was suffering from a brain tumor. While talking to a news agency he told that the Srideviji has helped him during the brain tumor operation of his brother. He told that she helped him with Rs 1 lakh for the operation and also helped to get Rs 1 lakh concession from the hospital. He also added that he could never return the favor but has come to mourn her death. He further added that his brother is alive today because of Srideviji. As we are all aware of the fact that how talented and beautiful actress Sridevi was, Jatin Valmiki has introduced us to the other loving side of Sridevi.

Sridevi ji mere bhai ke brain tumour ke operation ke liye help ki thi. Uss samay unhone mujhe 1 lakh ki madad ki & hospital se 1 lakh maaf bhi karwaaye: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi's house since last two days. pic.twitter.com/VkYGEx7PrB — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Unki wajah se mera bhai aaj zinda hai. Main kuch nahi kar sakta unke (Sridevi) liye, lekin main kam se kam unki antim yatra mein toh shaamil ho hi sakta hoon: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi's house. pic.twitter.com/uXnU74B6Bn — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

The incidence has shown a very little about the compassion of the actress and we are sure that there is a lot to uncover. Sridevi died at the age of 54 and the Dubai Public Prosecutors has claimed it as the death due to accidental drowning. The last rites of Sridevi were done at the Vile Parle crematorium. It was performed by Boney Kapoor and the funeral took place after four days of Sridevi’s death.

